Buy a GTX 10 series graphics card from EVGA and a get a free PowerLink

Depending on your level of interest and skill, cable management is either a tiresome task or a rewarding art form. Whichever camp you fall into, EVGA is offering to make things a little easier by offering a free PowerLink adapter to anyone who purchases an EVGA-brand GeForce GTX 10 series graphics card (Pascal). Well, sort of free.

You have to pony up a shipping and handling fee, which will vary based on your location. Otherwise, there's no charge for the PowerLink itself.

The PowerLink is an L-shaped adapter that plugs into your card's top-mounted PCI-E connectors and then drapes down the rear. It essentially allows you to reroute the power inputs for your card for a cleaner look with a lower profile. There's also the claim of improved airflow, though obviously that depends on how your case and cabling were setup in the first place.

EVGA says the PowerLink is easy to install. It's also configurable based on your card's power requirements—it supports a variety of pin combinations, including 6-pin, 8-pin, 6+8-pin, 8+6-pin, and 8+8-pin configurations. The proper connectors screw into place and you're all set.

The PowerLink is outfitted with integrated solid state capacitors for power filtering. As for what effect it has on overclocking, EVGA says none whatsoever.