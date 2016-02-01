Build of the week: Behemoth Battlecruiser

The 'battlestation' moniker has never been so aptly applied to a custom case mod until now. German artist Stefan Ulrich put together a massive Battlecruiser from the Starcraft series and did what any sensible person would: he put a PC in the damn thing. Most impressive? He spent approximately 300 hours building the whole ship by hand, and without the aid of a laser cutter or CNC saw.

The blocky multitudes that detail the cruiser’s hull were all etched in by Ulrich’s gentle, but precise mitts—no doubt made so by years of clicking, dragging, and hell of quick base-building skills. But the mod’s utility extends beyond simply looking cool. Ulrich knew the build would be immediately recognizable and figured he’d be showing it off regularly, so his plans divided the build into seven detachable components for easy transport and storage unit management.

Jim Raynor probably doesn’t have much time to play games while he’s squashing primal Zerg and crushing on his sweetie, The Queen of Blades, but were he a true terrestrial Terran, it’s easy to imagine him building something similar, looking towards the sky with wonder (and military bloodlust).

Pore over the build log for more photos and details, or check out Ulrich’s other projects in his creative community, RandomDesign.

Congrats on bringing this behemoth online, Stefan!

Behemoth Battlecruiser components:

CPU: Intel i7 5820K

GPU: MSI GTX 780Ti Lightning

Mobo: MSI X99A Godlike Gaming

RAM: G.Skill Ripjaws F4-2666C15Q 32GB (8 x 4GB)

SSD: G.Skill Phoenix 120GB

PSU: Silverstone Strider Gold S Series ST85F-GS

Fans: Silverstone AP121-L (x6)

Watercooling: Bitspower components