Breaking from tradition, Far Cry 6 won’t have an in-built map editor

The Far Cry 6 marketing behemoth has kicked into gear, and it’s all very promising: Chris enjoyed the gameplay footage he saw , and while it’s not a big departure for the series, you’ll get to command a crocodile—that’s something. To coincide with this week’s reveals a handful of Ubisoft talent have conducted a reddit AMA, and it’s worth a browse if you’re excited about the game.

One unambiguous reveal in that AMA is that Far Cry 6 will not have an Arcade Mode. It’s one of the welcome oddities of Far Cry games that all of the main games since Far Cry 2 have shipped with in-built map and mission-making tools, even on console. That won’t be the case for the new one, though.

“No, Arcade will not come back,” game director Alexandre Letendre confirmed. “Removing this mode from our plan was a difficult decision, but allowed us to focus our efforts on the main campaign, transporting players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution.”

What else? Beloved badass Hurk won’t be in Far Cry 6, because “in the context of Yara (Far Cry 6’s setting) we wanted to mainly spotlight characters from the region.” Elsewhere, the weapon tier system introduced in Far Cry: New Dawn won’t appear in Far Cry 6, which is no surprise, as those offshoots are normally standalone experiments.

The wingsuit is back, and so is the grappling hook, so navigating Yara should feel fun and fluid. You should also expect a “wide range of land, sea and air vehicles” ranging from “classic ‘50s American muscle cars to Resolver aircraft.”