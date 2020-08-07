Braid: Anniversary Edition is a 'hand-repainted' remake, coming to PC in 2021

Released in 2008 for Xbox 360, Braid is still considered one of the most influential games of recent years and is often credited for kickstarting the indie game development boom. Now, 12 years later, it's getting a remake and expansion with new "hand-repainted" graphics and improved animation, among other features.

Braid: Anniversary Edition was announced at Sony's State of Play showcase earlier today, and the trailer above looks promising: original artist David Hellman will be applying the re-paint, while the new animations are designed to make the game feel more "fluid and responsive". The game's sound is getting a new pass to make it "richer and more detailed," and you'll be able to switch between the new version of the game and the original on the fly.

Also, developer commentary will be added. "We’ll be talking about programming, art, design, video game history, and many other things, using in-game hyperlink portals so you can jump between levels to follow the various conceptual threads," creator Jonathan Blow wrote on the PlayStation blog.

Braid: Anniversary Edition releases for PC some time in 2021, when it'll also come to PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.