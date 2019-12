It's easily the most anticipated lost PC game of all time: Elite 4 - a long talked about and long lusted for modern reimagining of the 80's classic. And at GDC this year, David Braben, head of Frontier developments and the original game's co-developer, revealed that it's still, even to this day, an option.

When asked after a hour long postmortem of the original game if Elite 4 was still "on the table," he replied "Yes. It would be a tragedy for it not to be."

Hnnnng. Do Want.