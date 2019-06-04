Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is just $6 on Steam right now

Borderlands 3 is due to arrive later this year, but if you've never played the previous games (we won't judge too harshly), catching up on the series has never been cheaper. The Handsome Collection, which includes Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel, and all the additional content for both games, is now just $6.02 on Steam.

There's a massive amount of DLC bundled up here, including "hundreds of hours" of extra story missions, various cosmetic items, and other goodies. All it's missing is the original game, which is "only" on sale for 33 percent off.

To get the deal, just visit The Handsome Collection's page on Steam.