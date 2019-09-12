Borderlands 3 skill trees: Every Amara, Zane, and Moze action and passive skill

Borderlands 3 is here. But naturally, before you so much as fire a shot, you'll most likely get yourself lost take in the skill trees of Borderlands 3's new characters. Each character has three Borderlands 3 skill trees that will dramatically change their playstyles. As ever, you can now test out skill combos for your build over on Borderlands 3's website.

Check out their skills in detail below:

Amara the Siren

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

Amara is Borderlands 3's Siren, following in the footsteps of Lilith and Maya. But she's clearly going to have her own playstyle(s).

Amara's skill tree has three branches: Brawl, Mystical Assault, and Fist of the Element. Each branch begins with an action skill, and she can equip one action skill at a time. As she progresses down these three trees, Amara will unlock passive abilities, action skill augmentations, as well as new action skills to equip.

Brawl

Starting Action Skill

Phaseslam: Amara leaps into the air and slams the ground, dealing damage to all nearby enemies and knocking them up. (Action Skill)

Tier 1 Skills

One With Nature: Amara gains increased Max Health and Elemental Damage Resistance to her Action Skill Element.

Amara gains increased Max Health and Elemental Damage Resistance to her Action Skill Element. Personal Space : Amara's weapon shots deal Bonus Damage based on the distance to her target. The closer the target, the greater the bonus.

: Amara's weapon shots deal Bonus Damage based on the distance to her target. The closer the target, the greater the bonus. Clarity: Amara constantly regenerates health. The lower her health, the more powerful the regeneration.

Tier 2 Skills

Root to Rise: Amara gains increased Max Health.

Amara gains increased Max Health. Helping Hands: For a few seconds after using her Action Skill, Amara's arms remain active and grant her Damage Reduction.

For a few seconds after using her Action Skill, Amara's arms remain active and grant her Damage Reduction. Blight Tiger: Converts Amara's Action Skill to Corrosive Damage.

Converts Amara's Action Skill to Corrosive Damage. Arms Deal: Amara deals increased Splash Damage, and takes reduced Splash Damage.

Tier 3 Skills

Fracture: Amara summons a handful of fists that erupt from the ground, dealing damage to enemies in front of Amara. (Action Skill)

Amara summons a handful of fists that erupt from the ground, dealing damage to enemies in front of Amara. (Action Skill) Mindfulness: Whenever Amara takes damage, she gains a stack of Mindfulness. For every stack of Mindfulness, Amara gains improved Shield Regeneration Delay and Movement Speed. Stacks decay after a few seconds.

Whenever Amara takes damage, she gains a stack of Mindfulness. For every stack of Mindfulness, Amara gains improved Shield Regeneration Delay and Movement Speed. Stacks decay after a few seconds. Find Your Center: Amara gains increased Melee Damage.

Amara gains increased Melee Damage. Vigor: Killing an enemy with Amara's Action skill grants all allies increased Movement Speed for a few seconds. The effect stacks.

Killing an enemy with Amara's Action skill grants all allies increased Movement Speed for a few seconds. The effect stacks. Revelation: Amara's Action Skill now creates a Nova when it damages enemies, dealing damage to all nearby enemies.

Tier 4 Skills

Downfall: Amara leaps into the air and shoots an Elemental Beam below her briefly, followed by a Slam. (Action Skill)

Amara leaps into the air and shoots an Elemental Beam below her briefly, followed by a Slam. (Action Skill) Samsara: Whenever Amara deals damage to an enemy with her Action Skill, she adds a stack of Samsara. For every stack of Samsara, Amara gains increased Gun Damage and Health Regeneration fora few seconds. Stacks decay after a few seconds.

Tier 5 Skills

Do Unto Others: Whenever an enemy damages Amara, she automatically throws an energy orb back at them, dealing Action Skill Elemental Damage. This skill has a short cooldown.

Whenever an enemy damages Amara, she automatically throws an energy orb back at them, dealing Action Skill Elemental Damage. This skill has a short cooldown. Jab Cross: Whenever Amara deals melee damage to an enemy, she gains increased Action Skill Damage and increased Weapon Damage for a few seconds.

Whenever Amara deals melee damage to an enemy, she gains increased Action Skill Damage and increased Weapon Damage for a few seconds. Guardian Angel: When Amara enters Fight For Your Life, she immediately gains a Second Wind, restores her health, and creates an Action Skill Elemental Noval that kocks back nearby enemies. This skill has a long cooldown.

When Amara enters Fight For Your Life, she immediately gains a Second Wind, restores her health, and creates an Action Skill Elemental Noval that kocks back nearby enemies. This skill has a long cooldown. Glamour: Enemies damaged by Amara's action skill become confused and temporarily attack their allies. However, Action Skill Cooldown is increased. If Amara targets an enemy with Phasegrasp, enemies near the Grasped target are confused as well.

Tier 6 Skills

Blitz: Melee Override. Press (RS) to make Amara dash a short distance forward and perform a special melee strike, dealing Elemental Melee Damage. If a Blitz melee attack kills an enemy, Blitz's cooldown is immediately reset.

Mystical Assault

Starting Action Skill

Phasecast: Amara sends forward an Astral Projection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path. (Action Skill)

Tier 1 Skills

Do Harm: Killing an enemy grants Amara a stack of Rush. Activating her action skill consumes all Rush stacks. For every stack of Rush consumed, Amara's Action Skill Damage is temporarily increased.

Killing an enemy grants Amara a stack of Rush. Activating her action skill consumes all Rush stacks. For every stack of Rush consumed, Amara's Action Skill Damage is temporarily increased. Fast Hand(s): Amara's Reload Speed, Weapon Swap Speed, and Mode Switch Speed are improved.

Amara's Reload Speed, Weapon Swap Speed, and Mode Switch Speed are improved. Violent Tapestry: Applying an Elemental Effect grants Amara a stack of Rush. Activating her action skill consumes all Rush stacks. For every stack of Rush consumed, Amara's Elemental Effect Chance is temporarily increased.

Tier 2 Skills

Alacrity: Amara gains increased Reload Speed for every stack of Rush. After consuming Rush stacks, this bonus is increased for a few seconds.

Amara gains increased Reload Speed for every stack of Rush. After consuming Rush stacks, this bonus is increased for a few seconds. Transcend: Amara gains increased Accuracy and Critical Hit Bonus for a few seconds after activating her action skill.

Amara gains increased Accuracy and Critical Hit Bonus for a few seconds after activating her action skill. Restless: Amara gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate.

Amara gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate. Soul Sap: A portion of all damage dealt by Amara's Action Skill is returned to her or a nearby ally as health.

Tier 3 Skills

Reverberation: Amara sends forward an Astral Projection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path. Astral Projection deals increased damage for every enemy it hits. (Action Skill)

Amara sends forward an Astral Projection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path. Astral Projection deals increased damage for every enemy it hits. (Action Skill) Ascendant: All Action Skill Augments gain increased effects.

All Action Skill Augments gain increased effects. Stillness of Mind: Enemies damaged by Amara's action skill become phaselocked until they are damaged or the duration ends. However, Action Skill Cooldown is increased. If Amara targets an enemy with Phasegrasp, enemies near the Grasped target are phaselocked.

Tier 4 Skills

Deliverance: Amara sends forward an Astral Projection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path. Whenever Amara's Astral Projection hits an enemy, it releases homing Elemental Projectiles that trigger her Action Skill Elemental Effect on enemies. (Action Skill)

Amara sends forward an Astral Projection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path. Whenever Amara's Astral Projection hits an enemy, it releases homing Elemental Projectiles that trigger her Action Skill Elemental Effect on enemies. (Action Skill) From Rest: Amara gains improved Fire Rate and Charge Time.

Amara gains improved Fire Rate and Charge Time. Laid Bare: Enemies take increased damage from all sources for a few seconds after being damaged by Amara's action skill.

Enemies take increased damage from all sources for a few seconds after being damaged by Amara's action skill. Wrath: Amara gains increased Gun Damage. This effect is increased after she activates her action skill for a few seconds.

Tier 5 Skills

Remnant: When Amara kills an enemy with a Gun or Action Skill, she creates a homing projectile that seeks out a new enemy dealing her Action Skill Elemental Damage. Any Overkill Damage is added to the projectile's damage.

When Amara kills an enemy with a Gun or Action Skill, she creates a homing projectile that seeks out a new enemy dealing her Action Skill Elemental Damage. Any Overkill Damage is added to the projectile's damage. Awakening: Amara's Rush stacks gain increased effectiveness.

Amara's Rush stacks gain increased effectiveness. Tandava: Amara sends forward an Astral Projection of herself. When it hits a target, it explodes, damaging all nearby enemies. (Action Skill)

Tier 6 Skills

Avatar: Amara's action skill can be activated while it's cooling down. The skill may only be used once per completed cooldown. Additionally, increases Amara's Max Rush Stacks.

Fist of the Element

Starting Action Skill

Phasegrasp: Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. Some enemies are immune to being Grasped and instantly take damage instead. (Action Skill)

Tier 1 Skills

Anima: Amara's Elemental Effects deal increased damage over time and have increased duration. Her Action Skill Elemental Effect deals further increased damage.

Amara's Elemental Effects deal increased damage over time and have increased duration. Her Action Skill Elemental Effect deals further increased damage. Steady Hand(s): Amara gains increased Weapon Handling and Accuracy.

Amara gains increased Weapon Handling and Accuracy. Infusion: Convert a portion of damage dealt by Amara's weapons into her Action Skill Element.

Tier 2 Skills

Tempest: Amara deals increased Elemental Damage. Shock Damage is further increased.

Amara deals increased Elemental Damage. Shock Damage is further increased. Illuminated Fist: Amara gains increased Melee Damage and her Melee Damage is converted to her Action Skill Element.

Amara gains increased Melee Damage and her Melee Damage is converted to her Action Skill Element. Wildfire: Whenever Amara applies an Elemental Effect to an enemy, it has a chance to spread to a nearby enemy.

Whenever Amara applies an Elemental Effect to an enemy, it has a chance to spread to a nearby enemy. Soulfire: Converts Amara's Action Skill to Fire Damage.

Tier 3 Skills

The Eternal Fist: Amara summons a giant first that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. Whenever the Grasped enemy is killed, up to 3 new targets can be sought out and Grasped. (Action Skill)

Amara summons a giant first that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. Whenever the Grasped enemy is killed, up to 3 new targets can be sought out and Grasped. (Action Skill) Dread: Amara's Gun Damage is increased for a few seconds after an enemy is Grasped. Whenever any player kills a Grasped enemy, their current weapon is instantly reloaded.

Amara's Gun Damage is increased for a few seconds after an enemy is Grasped. Whenever any player kills a Grasped enemy, their current weapon is instantly reloaded. Allure: Amara's Action Skill creates singularities that pull in enemies.

Tier 4 Skills

Indiscriminate: Amara's bullets that damage enemies have a chance to ricochet and deal decreased damage to other nearby enemies. Ricochet Chance and damage are increased if the target is currently affected by Phasegrasp or Stillness of Mind.

Amara's bullets that damage enemies have a chance to ricochet and deal decreased damage to other nearby enemies. Ricochet Chance and damage are increased if the target is currently affected by Phasegrasp or Stillness of Mind. Deep Well: Amara gains increased Magazine Size with elemental weapons.

Amara gains increased Magazine Size with elemental weapons. Catharsis: Whenever Amara triggers an elemental effect on an enemy, when that enemy dies that enemy explodes, dealing her attuned element damage along with any other element that is currently inflicted upon the enemy. This skill has a short cooldown.

Whenever Amara triggers an elemental effect on an enemy, when that enemy dies that enemy explodes, dealing her attuned element damage along with any other element that is currently inflicted upon the enemy. This skill has a short cooldown. Ties that Bind: Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. Enemies near the Grasped target are linked, and any damage dealt to a linked target is shared between all other linked targets. (Action Skill)

Tier 5 Skills

Fist Over Matter: Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. After Grasping the targeted enemy, large fists appear and constantly smash the area, dealing damage to nearby enemies. (Action Skill)

Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. After Grasping the targeted enemy, large fists appear and constantly smash the area, dealing damage to nearby enemies. (Action Skill) Sustainment: Amara gains Life Steal whenever she deals Elemental Damage with her weapon.

Amara gains Life Steal whenever she deals Elemental Damage with her weapon. Conflux: Whenever Amara applies an Elemental Effect to an enemy, she gains a chance to randomly Electrocute, Burn, or Melt that enemy.

Tier 6 Skills

Foreceful Expression: Amara's guns deal Bonus Elemental Damage, based on her Action Skill Element.

Zane the Operative

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

Zane also has three branches, but is unique in that he's able to sacrifice the ability to wield grenades to equip a second Action Skill. His skill trees are Hitman, Doubled Agent, and Under Cover. The Hitman tree focuses on a sentinel drone, Doubled Agent is built around a hologram clone, and Under Cover is built around a defensive barrier.

Here are all of Zane's skills:

Hitman

Starting Action Skill

SNTNL: Send into battle an automated SNTL drone that continually flies through the environment and attacks enemies with its Machine Guns. Pressing LB or RB (controller) while SNTNL is active causes it to attack the enemy under Zane's crosshairs, if any.

Tier 1 Skills

Violent Speed: After killing an enemy, Zane gains increased Movement Speed for a few seconds.

After killing an enemy, Zane gains increased Movement Speed for a few seconds. Cold Bore: Zane gains increased Weapon Swap Speed. The next shot fired after swapping weapons deals Bonus Cryo Damage.

Zane gains increased Weapon Swap Speed. The next shot fired after swapping weapons deals Bonus Cryo Damage. Violent Momentum: Zane's Gun Damage is increased while moving. The quicker he moves, the greater the Gun Damage bonus.

Tier 2 Skills

Winter's Drone: Converts SNTNL's primary weapons to Cryo Damage.

Converts SNTNL's primary weapons to Cryo Damage. Cool Hand: Zane gains increased Reload Speed. After killing an enemy, Zane's Reload Speed is increased for a few seconds.

Zane gains increased Reload Speed. After killing an enemy, Zane's Reload Speed is increased for a few seconds. Drone Delivery: SNTRY will occasionally drop a free grenade based on your current grenade mod while attacking enemies.

SNTRY will occasionally drop a free grenade based on your current grenade mod while attacking enemies. Salvation: After killing an enemy, Zane's weapons gain Life Steal for a few seconds.

Tier 3 Skills

Bad Dose: SNTNL occasionally shoots out a beam of Radiation that weakens enemies and buffs Zane.

SNTNL occasionally shoots out a beam of Radiation that weakens enemies and buffs Zane. Seein' Red: Activating an Action Skill automatically activates all of Zane's kill skills.

Activating an Action Skill automatically activates all of Zane's kill skills. Static Field: SNTNL emits a static field that sends a Shock beam to nearby enemies, draining their shields and replenishing Zane's.

Tier 4 Skills

Boomsday: SNTNL adds a rocket pod to its primary weapons, allowing it to shoot rockets as well as machine guns.

SNTNL adds a rocket pod to its primary weapons, allowing it to shoot rockets as well as machine guns. Violent Violence: After killing an enemy, Zane gains increased Fire Rate for a few seconds.

After killing an enemy, Zane gains increased Fire Rate for a few seconds. Playing Dirty: After killing an enemy, Zane's next five shots all have a chance to fire an additional projectile.

After killing an enemy, Zane's next five shots all have a chance to fire an additional projectile. Almighty Ordnance: Hold down LB or RB (controller) while SNTNL is deployed to paint a target area. SNTNL fires a missile barrage at that area, and if an enemy is killed, Almighty Ordnance's duration is reset. This can only be used once per Action Skill use.

Tier 5 Skills

Good Misfortune: Killing an enemy increases Zane's Action Skill Duration. This skill has diminishing returns.

Tier 6 Skills

Death Follows Close: All of Zane's kill skills gain increased effect and duration.

Doubled Agent

Starting Action Skill

Digi-Clone: Spawn a Digi-Clone of Zane. The clone stays in place, but distracts and fires at enemies. Pressing LB or RB (controller) while the Clone is active causes Zane and the Clone to swap places.

Tier 1 Skills

Synchronicity: Whenever one or more of Zane's action skills are active, he gains increased Gun Damage for each active action skill.

Whenever one or more of Zane's action skills are active, he gains increased Gun Damage for each active action skill. Praemunitus: Zane and his Dig-Clone gain increased Magazine Size.

Zane and his Dig-Clone gain increased Magazine Size. Borrowed Time: Zane gains increased Action Skill Duration for every active action skill.

Tier 2 Skills

Binary System: Whenever Zane swaps places with his Clone, a Cryo Nova is triggered around Zane and his Clone.

Whenever Zane swaps places with his Clone, a Cryo Nova is triggered around Zane and his Clone. Dannybrook: Whenever Zane kills an enemy ,he and his Digi-Clone receive increased Gun Damage and gain Health Regeneration for a few seconds.

Whenever Zane kills an enemy ,he and his Digi-Clone receive increased Gun Damage and gain Health Regeneration for a few seconds. Fractal Frags: The Digi-Clone throws a copy of Zane's current grenade mod when it is first activated. If the Digi-Clone is killed, it drops a free grenade. Killing an enemy while the Digi-Clone is active gives the Clone a chance to throw a grenade.

The Digi-Clone throws a copy of Zane's current grenade mod when it is first activated. If the Digi-Clone is killed, it drops a free grenade. Killing an enemy while the Digi-Clone is active gives the Clone a chance to throw a grenade. Duct Tape Mod: The first shot fired from Zane's gun has a chance to also fire a grenade. The more grenades in his capacity, the higher the chance.

Tier 3 Skills

Schadenfreude: Whenever the Clone takes damage, Zane's shield is restored by a portion of that damage.

Whenever the Clone takes damage, Zane's shield is restored by a portion of that damage. Quick Breather: Whenever Zane swaps places with his Clone, his shield immediately begins recharging.

Whenever Zane swaps places with his Clone, his shield immediately begins recharging. Which One's Real?: Enemies are more likely to target the Clone for a few seconds after it's summoned and after swapping places.

Tier 4 Skills

Dopplebanger: Hold down LB or RB (controller) to end the action skill early. When Zane's Action Skill is ended, the Clone explodes, dealing Fire Damage to all nearby enemies. The more Action Skill time remaining, the greater the damage.

Hold down LB or RB (controller) to end the action skill early. When Zane's Action Skill is ended, the Clone explodes, dealing Fire Damage to all nearby enemies. The more Action Skill time remaining, the greater the damage. Pocket Full of Grenades: After killing an enemy, Zane gains Grenade Regeneration for a few seconds.

After killing an enemy, Zane gains Grenade Regeneration for a few seconds. Old-U: Press LB or RB (controller) during Fight for Your Life if Digi-Clone is active to destroy the clone and immediately gain a Second Wind with full health.

Press LB or RB (controller) during Fight for Your Life if Digi-Clone is active to destroy the clone and immediately gain a Second Wind with full health. Supersonic Man: Whenever one or more of Zane's Action Skills are active, he gains increased Movement Speed for each active Action Skill.

Whenever one or more of Zane's Action Skills are active, he gains increased Movement Speed for each active Action Skill. Digital Distribution: If Zane takes health damage while the Clone is active, a portion of that damage is shared to his Clone instead.

Tier 5 Skills

Like a Ghost: Zane and his Digi-Clone gain a chance to ignore bullets. This chance is increased for a few seconds after activating an action skill. This effect stacks.

Zane and his Digi-Clone gain a chance to ignore bullets. This chance is increased for a few seconds after activating an action skill. This effect stacks. Boom. Enhance.: Whenever Zane summons his Digi-Clone, it consumes up to 3 grenades. For every grenade consumed, the Digi-Clone gains increased Gun Damage, Max Health, Fire Rate, and Reload Speed.

Whenever Zane summons his Digi-Clone, it consumes up to 3 grenades. For every grenade consumed, the Digi-Clone gains increased Gun Damage, Max Health, Fire Rate, and Reload Speed. Trick of the Light: Zane deals Bonus Shock Damage to enemies that aren't targeting him.

Tier 6 Skills

Double Barrel: The Clone is equipped with a copy of Zane's Current Weapon when activated. Swapping places with the Clone causes Zane and his clone to gain increased Gun Damage.

Under Cover

Starting Action Skill

Barrier: Drop a deployable Barrier that blocks incoming projectiles. Zane and his allies can shooter through the Barrier, dealing increased Gun Damage. Pressing LB or RB (controller) while Barrier is active picks up and holds the Barrier, but the size and bonuses are decreased.

Tier 1 Skills

Adrenaline: Zane gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate. This bonus is based on the amount of shield he has. The more percent full, the greater the bonus.

Zane gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate. This bonus is based on the amount of shield he has. The more percent full, the greater the bonus. Hearty Stock: Zane gains increased Maximum Shield Capacity.

Zane gains increased Maximum Shield Capacity. Ready for Action: Zane gains improved Shield Recharge Rate and Shield Recharge Delay.

Tier 2 Skills

Charged Relay: Whenever Zane or an ally touches the Barrier, they gain increased Movement Speed and Fire Rate for a few seconds.

Whenever Zane or an ally touches the Barrier, they gain increased Movement Speed and Fire Rate for a few seconds. Brainfreeze: Whenever Zane scores a Critical Hit on an enemy, there's a chance they will be Slowed.

Whenever Zane scores a Critical Hit on an enemy, there's a chance they will be Slowed. Stiff Upper Lip: Whenever Zane is damaged, he gains Damage Resistance against that damage type.

Whenever Zane is damaged, he gains Damage Resistance against that damage type. Rise to the Occasion: Zane gains Health Regeneration. The lower his shield is, the higher the bonus. While Zane's shields are full, he does not receive any health regeneration.

Tier 3 Skills

Nanites or Some Shite: Zane and his allies gain Health Regeneration, increased Reload Speed, and greatly improved Shield Recharge Delay while near his Barrier. The lower their health, the more health is regenerated.

Zane and his allies gain Health Regeneration, increased Reload Speed, and greatly improved Shield Recharge Delay while near his Barrier. The lower their health, the more health is regenerated. Confident Competence: While Zane's shields are active, he gains increased Gun Damage and Accuracy. This bonus is based on the amount of shields he has. The more percent full, the greater the bonus.

While Zane's shields are active, he gains increased Gun Damage and Accuracy. This bonus is based on the amount of shields he has. The more percent full, the greater the bonus. All-rounder: Zane's Barrier becomes a dome, covering all sides.

Tier 4 Skills

Redistribution: Zane and allies near the Barrier gain increased Gun Damage for a few seconds after the Barrier takes damage.

Zane and allies near the Barrier gain increased Gun Damage for a few seconds after the Barrier takes damage. Really Expensive Jacket: Elemental damage over time effects applied to Zane have reduced duration.

Elemental damage over time effects applied to Zane have reduced duration. Best Served Cold: Whenever Zane kills an enemy, they create a Cryo Nova, dealing damage to all nearby enemies. This skill has a short cooldown.

Whenever Zane kills an enemy, they create a Cryo Nova, dealing damage to all nearby enemies. This skill has a short cooldown. Futility Belt: Zane gains resistance to non-elemental damage. Kill Skill: All elemental damage Zane takes is converted to non-elemental damage.

Zane gains resistance to non-elemental damage. Kill Skill: All elemental damage Zane takes is converted to non-elemental damage. Deterrence Field: Enemies that touch the Barrier take Shock Damage and are staggered.

Tier 5 Skills

Refreshment: Whenever Zane damages a frozen enemy with his weapon, he gains some of that damage back as health.

Whenever Zane damages a frozen enemy with his weapon, he gains some of that damage back as health. Calm, Cool, Collected: Whenever Zane Freezes an enemy, his shield instantly begins recharging. If Zane's shields are already full, he regenerates health for a few seconds. If Zane's health is already full, his Action Skill Cooldowns and Durations are immediately reset.

Whenever Zane Freezes an enemy, his shield instantly begins recharging. If Zane's shields are already full, he regenerates health for a few seconds. If Zane's health is already full, his Action Skill Cooldowns and Durations are immediately reset. Nerves of Steel: Zane gains increasing Accuracy and Handling. The longer his shield is full, the greater the bonus.

Tier 6 Skills

Distributed Denial: Zane's barrier gains the effects of his currently equipped Shield Mod. Additionally, shield effects are applied to all allies near the barrier. Bonuses to Zane are reduced.

Moze the Gunner

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

Moze the Gunner has skill trees called Demolition Woman, Shield of Retribution, and Bottomless Mags, all revolving around her tank-like Iron Bear.

Demolition Woman

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Starting Action Skill

V-35 Grenade Launcher: The V-35 is a semi-automatic grenade launcher. Its grenades are not affected by Moze's equipped grenade mod.

Tier 1 Skills

Fire in the Skag Den: Whenever Moze deals Splash Damage, she deals bonus Fire Damage.

Whenever Moze deals Splash Damage, she deals bonus Fire Damage. Deadlines: Firing Iron Bear Weapons drains less Fuel. Killing an enemy while Iron Bear is active increases Fuel. This skill has diminishing returns.

Firing Iron Bear Weapons drains less Fuel. Killing an enemy while Iron Bear is active increases Fuel. This skill has diminishing returns. Grizzled: Kill Skill. Killing an enemy reduces Moze's remaining Action Skill Cooldown Time. This skill has diminishing returns.

Tier 2 Skills

Shaped Charge: Direct hits with the V-35 deal increased damage.

Direct hits with the V-35 deal increased damage. Means of Destruction: Whenever Moze deals Splash Damage, there is a chance to add ammo to her currently equipped weapon's magazine with a smaller chance to return a grenade.

Whenever Moze deals Splash Damage, there is a chance to add ammo to her currently equipped weapon's magazine with a smaller chance to return a grenade. Torgue Cross-Promotion: All Splash Damage dealt by Moze has a change to double in size.

All Splash Damage dealt by Moze has a change to double in size. Stainless Steel Bear: Iron Bear gains additional armor and increased Maximum Fuel.

Iron Bear gains additional armor and increased Maximum Fuel. Vanquisher Rocket Pod: The Vanquisher Rocket Pod is a rocket launcher capable of rapid-firing volleys of unquided explosive rockets.

Tier 3 Skills

Musical Chairs: Occasionally, the V-35 fires a Singularity Grenade that pulls in nearby enemies before exploding.

Occasionally, the V-35 fires a Singularity Grenade that pulls in nearby enemies before exploding. Pull the Holy Pin: Moze's grenades have a chance to score a Critical Hit, dealing greatly increased damage.

Moze's grenades have a chance to score a Critical Hit, dealing greatly increased damage. Auto Bear: After Moze exits Iron Bear, it will remain deployed in place for a short time. While Auto Bear remains active, it will target and attack nearby enemies until its duration ends, then it will charge at an enemy and self-destruct.

After Moze exits Iron Bear, it will remain deployed in place for a short time. While Auto Bear remains active, it will target and attack nearby enemies until its duration ends, then it will charge at an enemy and self-destruct. Active Tracking: The Vanquisher Rocket Pod now fires homing rockets and has increased Reload Speed. Hold down Fire Button and aim at enemies to designate up to 6 target. Releasing Fire Button launches a volley of homing rockets at the designated targets.

Tier 4 Skills

Lock and Speedload: The V-35's Reload Speed is greatly increased and it now fires a 5-round burst.

The V-35's Reload Speed is greatly increased and it now fires a 5-round burst. Vampyr: Whenever Moze damages an enemy with a grenade, for every enemy hit, she restores a portion of her missing health.

Whenever Moze damages an enemy with a grenade, for every enemy hit, she restores a portion of her missing health. Why Can't I Carry All These Grenades: Increase Moze's grenade carrying capacity.

Increase Moze's grenade carrying capacity. Target Softening: The Vanquisher Rocket Pod deals greatly reduced damage per rocket, but fires in a 6-rocket spread. Additionally, enemies hit by Vanquisher Rocket Pot rockets take increased damage from all sources.

Tier 5 Skills

To the Last: Moze gains the ability to throw grenades while in Fight For Your Life. If she threw a grenade before gaining Second Wind, a grenade is refunded.

Moze gains the ability to throw grenades while in Fight For Your Life. If she threw a grenade before gaining Second Wind, a grenade is refunded. Explosive Punctuation: When Moze deals Splash Damage, her Action Skill Cooldown Rate is briefly increased.

When Moze deals Splash Damage, her Action Skill Cooldown Rate is briefly increased. Hammerdown Protocol: Instead of a volley of conventional rockets, the Vanquisher Rocket Pod launches a single rocket with a nuclear warhead, dealing massive Radiation damage.

Tier 6 Skills

Short Fuse: Whenever Moze deals Gun Damage, there is a change of a secondary explosion centered on the target.

Shield of Retribution

Starting Action Skill

Railgun: The Railgun fires electrified high-velocity projectiles that deal Shock Damage.

Tier 1 Skills

Selfless Vengeance: Whenever Moze reloads, she loses a small portion of her health and grants additional Fire Damage to her an her allies' rounds for a few seconds.

Whenever Moze reloads, she loses a small portion of her health and grants additional Fire Damage to her an her allies' rounds for a few seconds. Security Bear: Iron Bear gains a bubble shield that reduces damage taken. The shield deactivates if it sustains too much damage, reactivating after a short cooldown.

Iron Bear gains a bubble shield that reduces damage taken. The shield deactivates if it sustains too much damage, reactivating after a short cooldown. Armored Infantry: While Moze's shields are active, she gains Damage Reduction and increased Gun Damage.

Tier 2 Skills

Hell on Rails: Railgun now fires superheated rounds that deal Fire Damage, but have increased Fuel Drain per shot.

Railgun now fires superheated rounds that deal Fire Damage, but have increased Fuel Drain per shot. Drowning in Brass: Kill Skill. Killing an enemy grants Moze a stack of Drowning in Brass. For each stack of Drowning in Brass, Moze's Fire Rate is reduced but Weapon Damage is increased for both her and her allies.

Kill Skill. Killing an enemy grants Moze a stack of Drowning in Brass. For each stack of Drowning in Brass, Moze's Fire Rate is reduced but Weapon Damage is increased for both her and her allies. Thin Red Line: A portion of Moze's health is removed and cannot be restored, but her Maximum Shield is increased by the same amount.

A portion of Moze's health is removed and cannot be restored, but her Maximum Shield is increased by the same amount. Vladof Ingenuity: Moze's Maximum Shield is increased and she gains resistance to Shock Damage.

Moze's Maximum Shield is increased and she gains resistance to Shock Damage. Bear Fist: The Bear Fist is a pneumatic-driven fist that deals massive damage to a single target at close range.

Tier 3 Skills

Capacitive Armature: When Railgun hits an enemy, it chains to nearby enemies, dealing reduced Shock Damage to more targets.

When Railgun hits an enemy, it chains to nearby enemies, dealing reduced Shock Damage to more targets. Full Can of Whoop-Ass: Entering Iron Bear causes Moze's and her allies' shields to immediately begin recharging at an increased Shield Recharge Rate.

Entering Iron Bear causes Moze's and her allies' shields to immediately begin recharging at an increased Shield Recharge Rate. Experimental Munitions: Whenever Moze scores a Critical Hit, she deals bonus Fire Damage.

Whenever Moze scores a Critical Hit, she deals bonus Fire Damage. Wild Swing: Whenever Bear Fist hits an enemy, it deals random Bonus Elemental Damage to that enemy and all enemies nearby.

Tier 4 Skills

Corrosive Sabot Round: Railgun now fires a specialty round that deals reduced damage and explodes after a short delay. Railgun shots have reduced Fuel Drain and the Magazine Size is increased.

Railgun now fires a specialty round that deals reduced damage and explodes after a short delay. Railgun shots have reduced Fuel Drain and the Magazine Size is increased. Behind the Iron Curtain: Moze's Shield Recharge Delay is reduced, and her Shield Recharge Rate is increased.

Moze's Shield Recharge Delay is reduced, and her Shield Recharge Rate is increased. Desperate Measures: Moze's Gun Damage is increased depending on how low her health is. The lower her health, the greater the increase.

Moze's Gun Damage is increased depending on how low her health is. The lower her health, the greater the increase. Close the Distance: Instead of punching, Bear Fist now launches its fist forward and grabs enemies at greatly increased range, pulling them back to Iron Bear.

Tier 5 Skills

Phalanx Doctrine: Kill Skill. After killing an enemy, Moze gains a stack of Phalanx Doctrine. For each stack of Phalanx Doctrine, Moze's Maximum Shield and Gun Damage are increased. Each stack lasts 30 seconds. There is no stack limit.

Kill Skill. After killing an enemy, Moze gains a stack of Phalanx Doctrine. For each stack of Phalanx Doctrine, Moze's Maximum Shield and Gun Damage are increased. Each stack lasts 30 seconds. There is no stack limit. Force Feedback: Whenever Moze scores a Critical Kill, her shields immediately begin recharging.

Whenever Moze scores a Critical Kill, her shields immediately begin recharging. Shockhammer: Bear Fist is now capable of sustained and rapid fire, punching as long as the Fire Button is held. Additionally, Bear First has reduced Fuel Drain and deals Bonus Shock Damage with each hit.

Tier 6 Skills

Tenacious Defense: Whenever Moze's shield is fully depleted, she instantly restores a portion of her shield, and her Gun Damage is increased for a short time. This skill can only trigger after Moze's shields have fully recharged.

Bottomless Mags

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Starting Action Skill

Minigun: The Minigun is capable of sustained rapid fire. Firing for long periods causes the Minigun to overheat, rendering it inoperable for a few seconds.

Tier 1 Skills

Cloud of Lead: Occasionally, Moze's and Iron Bear's shots will deal additional Fire Damage and won's consume ammo.

Occasionally, Moze's and Iron Bear's shots will deal additional Fire Damage and won's consume ammo. Dakka Bear: Adds a manned turret to the back of Iron Bear.

Adds a manned turret to the back of Iron Bear. Matched Set: Moze's currently equipped weapon gains a stacking bonus to Magazine Size and Decreased Heat Per Shot for every piece of Equipped Gear that has a matching manufacturer.

Tier 2 Skills

Let Off Some Steam: Minigun deals more damage as heat increases, and can by fired for longer before overheating.

Minigun deals more damage as heat increases, and can by fired for longer before overheating. Stoke the Embers: Increases Moze and Iron Bear's Fire Damage.

Increases Moze and Iron Bear's Fire Damage. Redistribution: After Moze scores a Critical Hit, she regenerates ammo for a few seconds.

After Moze scores a Critical Hit, she regenerates ammo for a few seconds. Scrappy: Increases Moze's Handling. While moving, Moze's Weapon Swap and Mode Switch Speed are increased.

Increases Moze's Handling. While moving, Moze's Weapon Swap and Mode Switch Speed are increased. Salamander: The Salamander is a flamethrower that deals Fire Damage to enemies at close range. Though the Salamander has infinite ammo, it drains Fuel with use.

Tier 3 Skills

General Winter: Minigun fires Cryo rounds, which reduce Heat Gain and Fuel Drain, but deal reduced damage.

Minigun fires Cryo rounds, which reduce Heat Gain and Fuel Drain, but deal reduced damage. Rushin' Offensive: Moze can sprint and shoot at the same time.

Moze can sprint and shoot at the same time. Scorching RPM's: Moze gains increased Fire Rate and Critical Hit Damage.

Moze gains increased Fire Rate and Critical Hit Damage. Fuel Economy: Reduces Salamander's Fuel Drain. Additionally, Iron Bear's Movement Speed is increased after damaging an enemy with Salamander.

Tier 4 Skills

Exploding Bullets: Minigun fires Explosive Rounds that deal increased Splash Damage but its Fire Rate is decreased.

Minigun fires Explosive Rounds that deal increased Splash Damage but its Fire Rate is decreased. The Iron Bank: Increases Moze's Magazine Size.

Increases Moze's Magazine Size. Specialist Bear: Equipping two of the same Weapons on Iron Bear increases the damage they deal.

Equipping two of the same Weapons on Iron Bear increases the damage they deal. Chemical Warfare: Salamander now deals Corrosive Damage. Additionally, Salamander's Melt Damage is increased.

Tier 5 Skills

Same for the Road: Moze gains infinite ammo for a few seconds after exiting Iron Bear.

Moze gains infinite ammo for a few seconds after exiting Iron Bear. "Click, Click...": Moze gains increased Gun Damage as her magazine empties. The less ammo there is remaining, the greater the increase.

Moze gains increased Gun Damage as her magazine empties. The less ammo there is remaining, the greater the increase. Molten Roar: The Salamander burst-fires 3 projectiles with increased Fuel Drain, the first of which leaves a large Fire area.

Tier 6 Skills

Forge: Moze constantly regenerates ammo for her currently equipped weapon.

Fl4k the Beastmaster

(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

Fl4k the Beastmaster has three skill trees: Master, Hunter, and Stalker each with six tiers of skills. Fl4k's skills are all centered around their beastly pets, providing buffs for one another or directing them to kill. Here are all of Fl4k's skills:

Hunter

Starting Action Skill

Rakk Attack! - FL4K sends forward 2 Rakk to dive-bomb enemies.

Pet Skill

Spiderant Centurion - FL4K is joined by a loyal Spiderant companion, which will cause FL4K to constantly regenerate health. Hold F to issue an Attack Command, which will cause the Spiderant to charge into enemies.

Tier 1 Skills

Interplanetary Stalker - Hunter Kill Skill. Whenever FL4K kills an enemy, they gain a stack of Interplanetary Stalker. For each stack of Interplanetary Stalker, they gain a bonus to all damage dealt.

- Hunter Kill Skill. Whenever FL4K kills an enemy, they gain a stack of Interplanetary Stalker. For each stack of Interplanetary Stalker, they gain a bonus to all damage dealt. Leave No Trace - When FL4K scores a Critical Hit, there is a chance for 1 ammo to be added to their magazine.

- When FL4K scores a Critical Hit, there is a chance for 1 ammo to be added to their magazine. Second Intention - Hunter Kill Skill. Whenever FL4K kills an enemy, they gain increased Reload Speed. This bonus is increased if FL4K scores a Critical Kill.

Tier 2 Skills

Rakk Open A Cold One - Converts FL4K’s Rakk to Cryo damage.

- Converts FL4K’s Rakk to Cryo damage. Hunter's Eye - FL4K gains bonuses when fighting different types of enemies.

- FL4K gains bonuses when fighting different types of enemies. Head Count - Whenever FL4K scores a Critical Hit, there is a chance their Action Skill Cooldown is reduced.

- Whenever FL4K scores a Critical Hit, there is a chance their Action Skill Cooldown is reduced. Ambush Predator - While there are no enemies nearby, FL4K’s Weapon Handling and Critical Hit Damage are increased.

Tier 3 Skills

Falconer's Feast - When FL4K’s Rakk damage an enemy, a portion of FL4K’s health is restored.

- When FL4K’s Rakk damage an enemy, a portion of FL4K’s health is restored. Two F4ng - FL4K has a chance to fire an extra projectile per shot.

- FL4K has a chance to fire an extra projectile per shot. Spiderant Scorcher - FL4K's Spiderant evolves into a Scorcher, occasionally dealing Incendiary Damage to all enemies nearby. While accompanied by the Scorcher, FL4K constantly regenerates health and gains Elemental Resistance.

Tier 4 Skills

Flock 'N Load - FL4K sends forward additional Rakk.

- FL4K sends forward additional Rakk. Big Game - FL4K’s Hunter Skills become much more effective and have a longer duration.

- FL4K’s Hunter Skills become much more effective and have a longer duration. The Most Dangerous Game - Hunter Kill Skill. Whenever FL4K kills a Badass or stronger enemy, they gain increased Critical Hit Damage, Gun Damage, and Handling for a long time. Additionally, they receive a cash reward from the Intergalactic Bureau of Bounty Hunting.

- Hunter Kill Skill. Whenever FL4K kills a Badass or stronger enemy, they gain increased Critical Hit Damage, Gun Damage, and Handling for a long time. Additionally, they receive a cash reward from the Intergalactic Bureau of Bounty Hunting. Spiderant Countess - FL4K’s Spiderant evolves into a Countess, which will cause FL4K to constantly regenerate health and gain Damage Reduction. When FL4K issues an Attack Command, the Countess will burrow underground and then emerge dealing Corrosive Damage in an area.

Tier 5 Skills

Rakkcelerate - FL4K’s Rakk have increased Cooldown Rate, and gain an Additional Charge.

- FL4K’s Rakk have increased Cooldown Rate, and gain an Additional Charge. Galactic Shadow - FL4K deals increased Critical Hit Damage, and enemies are less likely to attack them.

- FL4K deals increased Critical Hit Damage, and enemies are less likely to attack them. Grim Harvest - FL4K gains increased Gun Damage and Action Skill Damage.

Tier 6 Skills

Megavore - FL4K gains a chance to score a Critical Hit with weapons against any part of enemies.

Stalker

Starting Action Skill

Fade Away - FL4K cloaks, turning invisible. FL4K can fire 3 shots while cloaked, and each shot is automatically a Critical Hit. While cloaked, FL4K has increased Movement Speed and Health Regeneration.

Pet Skill

Jabber Sidekick - FL4K is joined by a loyal Jabber companion, armed with a Pistol. While accompanied by the Jabber, FL4K’s Movement Speed is increased. Hold F to issue an Attack Command, which will cause the Jabber to throw a Radiation Barrel at enemies.

Tier 1 Skills

Self-Repairing System - FL4K’s Maximum Health is increased, and they constantly regenerate health.

- FL4K’s Maximum Health is increased, and they constantly regenerate health. Sic 'Em - Attack Command has lowered Cooldown and increased Damage.

- Attack Command has lowered Cooldown and increased Damage. Furious Attack - Hunter Skill. After shooting an enemy, FL4K gains a stack of Furious Attack. For each stack of Furious Attack, FL4K’s Handling and Gun Damage are increased. Stacks decay after a few seconds.

Tier 2 Skills

Guerillas In The Mist - Fade Away no longer ends after FL4K attacks, at the cost of Critical Hit Damage and Fade Away duration being reduced.

- Fade Away no longer ends after FL4K attacks, at the cost of Critical Hit Damage and Fade Away duration being reduced. Eager To Impress - Kill Skill. Whenever FL4K kills an enemy, Action Skill Cooldown Time is reduced. Whenever FL4K's pet kills an enemy, Action Skill Cooldown Time is reduced even more and Attack Command's cooldown is refreshed.

- Kill Skill. Whenever FL4K kills an enemy, Action Skill Cooldown Time is reduced. Whenever FL4K's pet kills an enemy, Action Skill Cooldown Time is reduced even more and Attack Command's cooldown is refreshed. All My BFF's - Allies share a portion of FL4K’s total Health Regeneration. FL4K’s pet shares twice the amount of Health Regeneration.

- Allies share a portion of FL4K’s total Health Regeneration. FL4K’s pet shares twice the amount of Health Regeneration. Overclocked - FL4K gains increased Fire Rate. FL4K gains even more Fire Rateafter reloading.

Tier 3 Skills

Not My Circus - After Fade Away ends, FL4K’s pet will Taunt, drawing the attention of all enemies in a huge radius. For a few seconds after Taunting, the pet gains powerful Damage Reduction.

- After Fade Away ends, FL4K’s pet will Taunt, drawing the attention of all enemies in a huge radius. For a few seconds after Taunting, the pet gains powerful Damage Reduction. Lick The Wounds - When FL4K is in Fight For Your Life, their pet will attempt to revive them.

- When FL4K is in Fight For Your Life, their pet will attempt to revive them. Turn Tail And Run - While moving, FL4K constantly regenerates health and gains Damage Reduction. While still, FL4K gains Gun Damage and Fire Rate.

- While moving, FL4K constantly regenerates health and gains Damage Reduction. While still, FL4K gains Gun Damage and Fire Rate. Beefcake Jabber - FL4K’s Jabber evolves into a Beefcake, discarding its pistol and equipping a Shotgun. While accompanied by the Beefcake, FL4K gains increased Movement Speed and Maximum Health. When FL4K issues an Attack Command, the Beefcake will summon a melee weapon to deliver a powerful attack that knocks enemies back.

Tier 4 Skills

Until You Are Dead - The Health Regeneration and Movement Speed of Fade Away persists for a short time after the skill has ended.

- The Health Regeneration and Movement Speed of Fade Away persists for a short time after the skill has ended. The Fast And The Furryous - While above half health, FL4K's Gun Damage and Movement Speed are increased.

- While above half health, FL4K's Gun Damage and Movement Speed are increased. Hidden Machine - When an enemy has no target or is attacking a different target, FL4K deals increased damage against them.

- When an enemy has no target or is attacking a different target, FL4K deals increased damage against them. Gunslinger Jabber - FL4K’s Jabber upgrades his gear and equips an SMG. While accompanied by the Gunslinger, FL4K gains increased Movement Speed and Critical Hit Damage. When FL4K issues an Attack Command, the Gunslinger equips a Rocket Launcher to attack the target.

Tier 5 Skills

Unblinking Eye - Successive hits on the same target increase FL4K's Critical Damage per hit. Unblinking Eye resets every 3 hits.

- Successive hits on the same target increase FL4K's Critical Damage per hit. Unblinking Eye resets every 3 hits. Rage And Recover - Kill Skill. After killing an enemy, FL4K and FL4K’s pet regenerate health for a few seconds.

Tier 6 Skills

The Power Inside - FL4K and FL4K’s Pet gain increased Damage when FL4K activates an Action Skill. If FL4K is at full health, the increased Damage is doubled.

Master

Starting Action Skill

Gamma Burst - FL4K creates a Rift at a target location, teleporting their pet through the Rift and dealing Radiation Damage to nearby enemies.



Additionally, FL4K’s pet becomes irradiated, growing in size and dealing bonus Radiation Damage when it attacks.



Using Gamma Burst while FL4K’s Pet is downed or dead will revive the pet at the targeted location with 30% of its health, but will double Action Skill Cooldown Time.

Pet Skill

Guard Skag - FL4K is joined by a loyal Skag companion, which will increase FL4K's Damage. Hold F to issue an Attack Command, which will cause the Skag to vomit acid onto enemies.

Tier 1 Skills

Ferocity - FL4K's Pet deals increased damage.

- FL4K's Pet deals increased damage. Persistence Hunter - Increases FL4K’s Gun Damage and Action Skill Duration.

- Increases FL4K’s Gun Damage and Action Skill Duration. Go For The Eyes! - When FL4K’s pet attacks an enemy, the first melee attack is an automatic Critical Hit that deals increased damage.

Tier 2 Skills

Atomic Aroma - While Gamma Burst is active, FL4K’s pet is surrounded by a Radiation Aura, constantly damaging all nearby enemies.

- While Gamma Burst is active, FL4K’s pet is surrounded by a Radiation Aura, constantly damaging all nearby enemies. Who Rescued Who? - Whenever FL4K’s Pet deals damage, FL4K regenerates health for a few seconds. Whenever FL4K deals damage to an enemy, their Pet’s health is restored for a portion of the damage dealt.

- Whenever FL4K’s Pet deals damage, FL4K regenerates health for a few seconds. Whenever FL4K deals damage to an enemy, their Pet’s health is restored for a portion of the damage dealt. He Bites! - When FL4K's pet takes damage, the pet returns some of that damage to the attacker.

- When FL4K's pet takes damage, the pet returns some of that damage to the attacker. Frenzy - Hunter Skill. When FL4K’s pet deals damage, FL4K and their pet gain a stack of Frenzy. Each stack of Frenzy increases Damage. The stacks decay after a few seconds.

Tier 3 Skills

Empathetic Rage - For the duration of Gamma Burst, Damage dealt by FL4K is increased.

- For the duration of Gamma Burst, Damage dealt by FL4K is increased. Psycho Head On A Stick - Hunter Kill Skill. Whenever FL4K kills an enemy, their Pet gains increased Movement Speed and Damage for a few seconds.

- Hunter Kill Skill. Whenever FL4K kills an enemy, their Pet gains increased Movement Speed and Damage for a few seconds. Hive Mind - When FL4K takes damage, a portion of all damage they take is shared to their pet instead.

- When FL4K takes damage, a portion of all damage they take is shared to their pet instead. Great Horned Skag - FL4K’s Skag evolves into a larger, Great Horned Skag which will increase FL4K’s Damage and Gun Damage. When FL4K issues an Attack Command, the Great Horned Skag will charge at enemies and knock them into the air.

Tier 4 Skills

Endurance - When FL4K or FL4K’s Pet kills an enemy while Gamma Burst is active, the duration of Gamma Burst is extended and pet damage is increased. These effects can stack up to 5 times.

- When FL4K or FL4K’s Pet kills an enemy while Gamma Burst is active, the duration of Gamma Burst is extended and pet damage is increased. These effects can stack up to 5 times. Barbaric Yawp - Increases the power of Pet Bonuses granted to FL4K.

- Increases the power of Pet Bonuses granted to FL4K. Mutated Defenses - When FL4K’s pet is at low health, it gains Damage Reduction and regenerates health. This skill has a long cooldown.

- When FL4K’s pet is at low health, it gains Damage Reduction and regenerates health. This skill has a long cooldown. Eridian Skag - FL4K’s Skag evolves into an Eridian Skag, which will increase FL4K’s Damage and Fire Rate. When FL4K issues an Attack Command, their Eridian Skag pulls nearby enemies in by generating a Singularity.

Tier 5 Skills

Burst Aid - After using Gamma Burst, the Rift remains for the duration of the skill. While standing near the Rift, FL4K and their allies rapidly Regenerate Health.

- After using Gamma Burst, the Rift remains for the duration of the skill. While standing near the Rift, FL4K and their allies rapidly Regenerate Health. Pack Tactics - All Damage dealt by FL4K and their Pet is increased. Additionally, the Maximum Health of both FL4K and their Pet is increased.

- All Damage dealt by FL4K and their Pet is increased. Additionally, the Maximum Health of both FL4K and their Pet is increased. Shared Spirit - While FL4K is at low health, a portion of all damage they take is shared to their pet instead.

Tier 6 Skills

Dominance - Melee Override Skill. FL4K establishes dominance over an enemy, turning it into an ally for a short time. If the enemy is a Beast, the duration is doubled.



While under the effects of Dominance, the target constantly loses health until it dies or the effect ends. Only one enemy can be dominated at a time. An enemy can only be dominated once.

While we wait for Borderlands 3 , here are our impressions from our preview session, and everything else we know about Borderlands 3. If you're jumping back into older Borderlands games to prepare for 3, we've gathered Shift Codes for Borderlands 2 that work in 2019.