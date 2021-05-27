Popular

Borderlands 3 gets partial crossplay, but refuses to play by Sony's rules

Not quite 'for the players', is it.

Borderlands 3
(Image credit: Gearbox Interactive)

Randy Pitchford, the president and CEO of Borderlands developer Gearbox Software, has announced an upcoming patch will introduce crossplay support "across all platforms." Except, well, it won't be across all platforms.

Offering a glimpse into the kind of corporate chicanery that sometimes stops nice things happening for no good reason, Pitchford went on to say that "for certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for Playstation consoles."

Now: folk are getting angry at Sony about this. But Borderlands 3 is published by 2K Games and Pitchford specifies it was removed at the request of the publisher, not Sony. Why? Because Sony wants a cut of any cross-play title that achieves success, believing this is justified to "offset the reduction in revenue." This policy itself only came around in 2019 after many years of the company refusing to entertain the notion whatsoever.

The recent Apple vs Epic case gave some insight into how this works, with Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney explaining that "In certain circumstances Epic will have to pay additional revenue to Sony. If somebody were primarily playing on PlayStation, but paying on iPhone then this might trigger compensation." Epic agreed to pay these additional fees to Sony for Fortnite crossplay. Clearly, 2K doesn't think it's worth it.

Borderlands 3

(Image credit: 2K)

Barring a sudden shift in position from Sony (or 2K) this is likely to be how things stay. This is also likely why Randy Pitchford is making a public deal out of the situation: the more developers and publishers that refuse to play ball with Sony, and embarrass the company in public, the likelier it is that things will change.

As for the future of Borderlands itself, Pitchford hopped on the recent UE5 tech showcase to tease the series' future. He seems to suggest that whatever is coming next will represent a generational leap for the games although, of course, these things are easier said than done.

Rich Stanton

Rich was raised by a Spectrum 48K in the Scottish wilderness, and this early exposure to survival mechanics made him a rooter-out of the finest news truffles, and suspicious of all the soft, civilised Amiga people. These days he mostly plays Counter-Strike and Rocket League, and is good at one of them. He's also the author of a Brief History of Video Games.
