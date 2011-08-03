Borderlands 2 is in development, out next year

Yesterday, we asked the question: Will Borderlands 2 be announced at Gamescom ? Today, we say: yes! Gearbox have officially confirmed that they are working on Borderlands 2. It's set to come out next year some time after April 1.

"Borderlands 2 features all new characters, skills, environments, enemies, weapons and equipment," blurbs the official blurb. We're also promised "an ambitiously crafted story" set in unexplored areas of Pandora. Beyond that, nothing is known. There's not even much info on the shiny new Borderlands 2 website .

Borderlands 2 will be shown at Gamescom later this month, however, so we'll learn more then. We'll bring you all the latest from Cologne when the conference kicks off on August 17.