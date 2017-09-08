Blizzard is opening its own esports arena in LA next month

Blizzard has announced it will open its own esports arena in Los Angeles next month. Helpfully dubbed Blizzard Arena, the "cutting-edge live-event destination" is situated at Burbank Studios, and is designed for "pro players, esports fans, and everyone else who loves premier competition."

The venue has been designed especially for live esports, with a variety of sound stages, control rooms and practice facilities for high level competition and broadcasting. In addition to all the esports stuff, there will also be a Blizzard retail store.

The first event and grand opening takes place on the weekend of October 7, focusing on the Overwatch Contenders Season One Playoffs. Then, from October 13, the Hearthstone Championship Tour Summer Championship will take over the premises, with Heroes of the Storm and World of Warcraft events to follow.

“We’re at a tipping point for esports and we look forward to helping usher in a new era of competition-based entertainment,” Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime said in a statement. “As we open the doors of Blizzard Arena Los Angeles and welcome fans from around the world, we’re honoured to bring the best in Blizzard esports to the same stage that some of the biggest names in entertainment have called home.”