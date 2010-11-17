Bioware tease new game

Something odd is going on over at Bioware. Earlier this week they said that they would reveal a new game at the Spike TV Video Game Awards. Then a small clip of a new game appeared in a trailer for the Spike TV Video Game Awared with Bioware's name on it. On top of all that, they've just Tweeted a couple of mysterious images which might somehow contain encoded within it the name of the upcoming game. Put on your best deducing hat, all the clues are assembled below.

Item one: a short clip of video, teasing the announcement at the upcoming Spike TV Video Game Awards.

Items two and three: a pair of mysterious images, released by Bioware on Twitter , repeated here for your bemusement:

What on Earth does it all mean?