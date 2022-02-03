The best Steam Deck accessories

The Steam Deck, despite its handheld form factor, is a gaming PC. Valve hasn't shied away from saying this. It functions like a regular desktop computer, but fits into your hands. That means, as long as you have the drive, you can do almost anything you want with it.

The only caveat is that it runs Linux and Proton, the Windows compatibility layer on top of it. That narrows down some of the gaming mice and keyboards you can use with it because certain drivers and software don't work without digging into the operating system.

It's also on you to decide whether you want to have the ability to set the Steam Deck up as a temporary desktop computer, complete with a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, or if you want to make sure it's as portable as possible.

We gathered all of our favorite gaming PC accessories that will work great with the Steam Deck. We've got storage solutions, headphones, and USB hubs. Some are portable and some are not, but they all can help you do a lot more with the Steam Deck than you could out of the box.

Micro SD cards

Samsung MicroSDXC EVO | MicroSDXC | 32 GB-512 GB | 100 Mbps read / 90 Mbps write| $50.89 at Amazon

The Steam Deck lets you expand its storage with micro SD cards and this Samsung one is a great choice. It has very fast speeds for games and has a good range of capacities to choose from.

Lexar Play MicroSDXC | MicroSDXC | 128 GB-1 TB | 150 Mbps read / 30 Mbps write| now $28.99 at Amazon

This micro SD card comes in at a cheaper price for a slower write speed. It might be noticeable in some games, so we'd recommend paying a little more for a faster card, but if you want high capacity this is it.

Portable chargers

Anker PowerCore Slim 20K | 20,000 mAh | USB-C | 1x USB-C | 1x USB-A| $66.99 at Amazon

This Anker portable charger will be useful if you need to juice your Steam Deck back up. It has a good battery capacity for a little help on the go.

Anker PowerCore III Elite 26K | 25,600 mAh | USB-C | 1x USB-C (60W) | 2x USB-A (18W)| $159.99 at Amazon

The Steam Deck doesn't have the longest battery life. You might need a way to keep it charged for long gaming sessions. This Anker portable charger will keep it fed along with other accessories too.

USB cables

Anker USB-C | 3.3 ft-6 ft | Nylon braided| $15.99 at Amazon

Anker's USB-C cables are the best out there. They're braided and come in at a good length. If you need a backup cable, pick one of these up.

Anker USB-C Cable 10 ft | Nylon braided| $17.99 at Amazon

Alternatively, if you need an extra long USB-C cable, Anker has that too.

USB hubs

Anker USB C Hub | 4x USB 3.0 | 100W charging| $25.99 at Amazon

If you want a simple way to expand how many USB ports you have, Anker's hub is the best one out there.

Adonit Nest 7-in-1 USB Hub | USB-C | 2x USB 3.0 | 1x HDMI 2.0 | | 1x USB-C (100W) | SD/Micro SD card reader | 1x Ethernet| $79.99 at Amazon

You'll need a USB hub to add accessories to your Steam Deck. This USB hub has a useful set of ports to use, from USB to HDMI.

HDMI cables

Amazon Basics High-Speed HDMI | 18Gbps transfer speed | 4K 60Hz | 6-35ft| $6.33 at Amazon

If you plan to hook your Steam Deck up to a monitor, you'll need a solid HDMI cable. Amazon's version is solid and comes in at a great price.

Mice

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless | 12,000 DPI | Optical Hero | 6 buttons | Ambidextrous | 99g | 250 hours, AA batteries| $42.99 at Amazon

Logitech's G305 is our favorite wireless mouse. Its compact size doesn't impact how solidly built it is. It has a great sensor and keeps a charge for a long time. You'll need to install Piper to use Logitech's G Hub software though.

Razer DeathAdder V2 | 20,000 DPI | Optical | 6 buttons | Right-handed | 82g | $37.56 at Amazon

Our favorite gaming mouse is an incredible choice for the Steam Deck. As long as you install Razer's open source Linux drivers, the DeathAdder will serve you well. It has a versatile shape for different holding styles and has one of the best sensors out there.

Keyboards

Logitech G915 TKL | Low-profile GL Switches | TKL | Full backlights| $201.9 at Amazon

The Logitech G915 TKL is one of our favorite wireless keyboards, and it should pair nicely with the Steam Deck (with Piper installed). It's surprisingly small size and great built quality make it a great choice if you want a full PC-like setup.

G.Skill KM360 | Cherry MX Red | TKL | ABS keycaps | $54.99 at Amazon

The G.Skill KM360 isn't fancy. It doesn't have RGB or programmable keys, but it's a solid, small form factor keyboard that can sit alongside your Steam Deck without taking up a lot of room.

Razer Cynosa Chroma | Membrane | Full size | per-key RGB | ABS keycaps | $49.99 at Amazon

If mechanical keyboards aren't your thing and you want a full sized key layout, the Razer Cynosa Chroma is a great choice. One small caveat though: to use it for non-gaming applications on Linux, you'll need to install the OpenRazer driver.

Headphones and headsets

HyperX Cloud Earbuds | 3.5 mm | Microphone | 20-20,00 Hz| $39.00 at Amazon

If you're looking for something affordable, the HyperX Cloud earbuds are a great pick. They have good sound quality and a nice microphone for the price.

Jabra Elite Active 75t | Bluetooth | 20-20,000 Hz response | five hour battery life | Active noise control| $99.99

Our favorite in-ear headphones are excellent for the Steam Deck. These are universally good for multiple applications, but stand out especially in games. The active noise cancellation will help a lot if you commute too.

Hyper X Cloud II Wireless | USB | 15-20,000 Hz response | 30 hour battery life|$149.99 at Amazon

Our favorite wireless gaming headset is the best choice for the Steam Deck. They offer great sound and a good build quality. They're a little pricey, but worth it if you don't want to fuss with wires.

Monitors

Alienware 25 AW2521HF | 25-inch | IPS | 16:9 | 1920 x 1080 | 1ms response time | 240Hz refresh rate| $289.99 at Dell

Our favorite 1080p monitor is a great choice for the Steam Deck if you want to hook it up to a bigger screen. This monitor has a super fast response time and can run at 240Hz.