Battlefield: Play4Free trailer shows fighter jets

If you can get past the silly name, it's well worth pointing your eyeballs at the above trailer for Battlefield Play4Free. It shows some combat from the Oman map, but most of the focus is on the skies, where a squadron of fighter jets are contributing to the war effort with loop-the-loops and formation flying. The game's currently in closed beta, which you can sign up for on the Battlefield Play4Free site. There's an open beta arriving in April. Battlefield: Bad Company players will get early access .