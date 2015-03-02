Battlefield Hardline Premium details accompany pointless trailer

Battlefield Hardline is getting a Premium membership option, as was inevitable. Visceral has announced what the Premium add-on will unlock, and I'll get to that in a minute. First, you should take a look at the Battlefield Hardline Premium trailer.

There's a theory that gaming news should be impartial and objective; that news writers should relieve themselves of the burden of thought, and instead act as an automated conduit for content. Luckily, PC Gamer doesn't subscribe to that theory, because otherwise I wouldn't be able to point out that this is the most pointlessly dumb trailer made this year.

It's a 31-second shrug in trailer form.

It's possible that EA is trying to channel the amazing Duke Nukem Trilogy trailer, only that had the balls to be nearly four minutes long and, as such, transcended into genius.

To hell with it. I'm going to embed that trailer as well. It is a better trailer.

Anyway, what's in Hardline's Premium offering? For an extra £40/$50 purchase, players will get access to four "super features", four DLC packs, each available two weeks before general release, and a selection of other extras.

Here are your "super features":

Masks – New player masks with unique gameplay benefits tied to the theme of each mask.

Gun Bench – Provides players with the ability to visually customise their weapons and track their kills per weapon.

Competitive Play – Support for competitive play through Battlefield Hardline Premium-access only tournaments and ladders.

Legendary Status – Provides replayability of the entire progression system.

Here, meanwhile, are the planned DLC packs:

Battlefield Hardline: Criminal Activity – Players have to make a name for themselves in fast-paced, highly-destructible new maps littered with small-time crime jobs. Available summer 2015.

Battlefield Hardline: Robbery – Take down the opposition head on and progress through key locations with major cinematic action. Available summer 2015.

Battlefield Hardline: Getaway – This is frantic, high-speed chases that immerse players deeper in the heist. Available fall 2015.

Battlefield Hardline: Betrayal – There is a rat in every operation and players will have to find out who to trust. Available winter early 2016.

And the additional extras? That'll include priority position in server queues, new personalisation options, double-XP events and 12 gold Battlepacks.

Battlefield Hardline is due out on March 17.