Battlefield 4 footage provides an extended look at Paracel Storm multiplayer

DICE have posted a new video of Battlefield 4's Paracel Storm map, first announced in a much slicker trailer on the EA conference stage. This time, we're treated to some scrappier, alpha-ier livestream footage, demoing both the map's major areas of interest, and the spectator mode features that enable the two commentators to gawp at the match's players.

As an added challenge, see if you can spot when in the video the 'Levolution' happens. Hint: it's when the commentators start repeatedly saying "Levolution".

Battlefield 4 is due out October 29th.

