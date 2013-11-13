Popular

Battlefield 4: China Rising's maps and features reportedly revealed by leaked image

By

Battlefield 4's first DLC map-pack, China Rising, is due out next month, and early details of what the package includes may now have emerged. A reportedly leaked image, published by the official Battlefield 4 Facebook page for Latin America, names the new maps, and provides details of new weapons and assignments. Unfortunately, it doesn't confirm what I'd secretly hoped: a Levolution event in which the entirety of China rises from the ground, and sets off on a mission to space.

Here's the supposedly leaked image, as sent to MP1st .

If it's real, it's naming the four included maps as Taklamakan, Altai Range, Guilin Peaks and Dragon Pass. It also mentions five new weapons, new vehicles and equipment, and ten new assignments.

Previously , a console achievement list also teased the return of Air Superiority mode, along with the introduction of Dirt Bikes and a handheld UAV.

China Rising is due out December 3rd for Premium members, and two weeks later for the rest of us.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
