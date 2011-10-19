Battlefield 3 trailer shows multiplayer maps, massive base jump, aircraft carrier

[VAMS id="H01yf1vnvcT6A"]

We recently took a look over Battlefield 3's selection of nine multiplayer maps , mentioning one that starts with a half kilometre base jump. Watch that very base jump in the new multiplayer trailer. It is awesome.

The video also shows most of the new maps, many of which we haven't seen before. There's the urban night-time one set on the streets of Tehran, a fight for control of an aircraft carrier and some shots of the Back to Karkand map pack. We've seen so many Battlefield 3 trailers now that the Battlefield 3 riff has drilled itself into our brains to the extent that we can only communicate in frenzied bursts of static. Baba ba babaaba. BABA BA BABAABA. Send help.