Battlefield 3 Armored Kill screenshots show tanks tanking it up, plus enthusiastic jeep

"More Armored Kill? But September's miles off!" thought Tom, mentally still trapped in June. And yet, new screens are here, and the next Battlefield 3 expansion pack will be too next month. If Close Quarters was Battlefield 3 trying to beat Call of Duty at its own game, then Armoured Kill looks more like Battlefield trying to achieve maximum Battlefield while simultaneously singing the Battlefield national anthem, which goes like this: "Tanks, tanks, tanks, tanks!" and so on. You can join in as you cast your eye over these three new screens which feature some awesome war machines, and a jeep trying too hard to impress.