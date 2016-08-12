Battlefield 1 gameplay video focuses on vehicular warfare

With its First World War setting, Battlefield 1 needs to nail its vehicular combat. WW1 ushered in the modern armoured tank, and it was also the first to feature aircraft combat on such a large scale. In the video embedded below, DICE spokespeople provide a little historical context for the shooter's vehicular component, as well as their reasoning behind pinning tanks to a specific class.

This follows another video issued last week all about weapons. For some early impressions based on the game's alpha, check out our story over here. Battlefield 1 releases October 21.