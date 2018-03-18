Bandai Namco's Little Witch Academia RPG out in May

Bandai Namco's beat 'em up version of Netflix-only anime series Little Witch Academia is coming to PC on May 15, the developer has announced. Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time features an original story following the show's main character, Akko, who accidentally creates a time loop in a library (as you do). She and her friends at Luna Nova Academy have to get things back to normal.

It's a side-scrolling beat 'em up with RPG elements, and each character will have skills that you'll be able to level up. You'll have up to six characters in your party, and you can group up with three friends in both online and split-screen co-op. Combat is all real-time, and you'll be able to cast spells and brew potions to help you in battle.

I've never watched the anime but I know it's found success, so I don't doubt this will find an audience. The game features animated scenes from Studio Trigger, the group that animates the show.

The new video, at the top of this article, doesn't tell you all that much, but if you're not familiar with the series then it'll give you a decent idea of what to expect.

The game will cost $49.99 on Steam.