Bandai Namco is working on a new 'Tales' game

Bandai Namco's "Tales" series began in 1995 with Tales of Phantasia on the Super Famicom, PlayStation, and GBA, among other platforms, and was most recently seen a couple of years ago with Tales of Berseria. It's not finished yet: A PlayStation Lifestyle report says the company revealed at the Tales Of Festival 2018 in Japan that it is working on "the newest 'Tales of' game title for consoles."

Nothing else about the project was revealed but the Tokyo Game Show is a few months away and it's not unreasonable to speculate that it will be properly revealed there. Just before the start of that show, on September 16, Bandai will also hold a Tales of Vesperia 10th Anniversary Party, another fine opportunity to reveal (or at least tease a little bit more about) a new Tales game.

Specifying that it's "for consoles" is perhaps unfortunate, but at this very early stage it's fair to expect that it will come to PC as well. Recent 'Tales of' games including Symphonia, Berseria, Zestiria, and Vesperia have made their way to our platform (with sometimes mixed results), and Bandai Namco recently announced that the Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition will be coming to PC this winter.