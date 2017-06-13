Bandai Namco brings a remastered trilogy of PS2 .hack//G.U. RPGs to PC

Image via Famitsu.

It's not every day that we see PlayStation 2 games making their way to PC, but what do you know: Bandai Namco's going for it. The latest issue of Japanese gaming mag Famitsu revealed that an HD remaster of the .hack//G.U. trilogy, originally released in 2006 and 2007, is coming to PS4 and PC as a bundle called .hack//G.U. Last Recode.

The .hack series of games aren't MMOs, but they're set inside fictional MMOs, which is strange but also cool? Why grind in a real MMO when you can grind in a fake MMO inside a real game, am I right?

Speaking of grinding, it seems like there's going to be a bit less of it this time around than in the originals. As reported by RPG Site, the Last Recode remaster includes all three games running at 1080p 60 fps with a swath of balance changes and new features applied to the series. Those include: movement speed, a larger item inventory, increased XP gain, and skippable cutscenes.

Unsurprisingly Famitsu has no details on a western release, but with .hack//G.U. Last Recode coming to PC, it's likely inevitable.