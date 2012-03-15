Baldur's Gate site gets mysterious countdown

A countdown has appeared on the mysterious Baldur's Gate teaser site we mentioned a few weeks back. There are just four and a half hours left on the clock at the time of writing, which means we'll soon know what all this is about. But what could it be? A HD remake? A re-release for iPads and mobiles, a new game entirely? We can only speculate for now. Hopefully we'll get some answers when that clock hits zero at 7pm GMT/ 3pm EST / 12pm PST.