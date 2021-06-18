Baldur's Gate 3 won't leave Early Access this year 'for sure'

It's been a while since we heard from Larian Studios regarding Baldur's Gate 3. There have been several hotfixes to the in-development RPG in the last few months, but the last substantial update was in February, when the druid class was added. Now, in a video interview with GameSpot, studio founder Swen Vincke has confirmed that Baldur's Gate 3 won't be leaving Early Access in 2021. "We are really trying to get the game done by next year," he said. "It's not gonna release this year for sure."

The studio is currently busy improving what's in Early Access and completing the rest of the game at the same time. Vincke explained that the next update, whenever it comes, will be one that changes existing elements rather than adding a lot of new ones, so don't expect another new class, for instance. "It's an update that focuses on a lot of the feedback that we've been getting," he said. "It's more focused on features than it is on new content."

Vincke mentioned that some of the feedback has been from players of melee characters who are finding they don't have as many options as they'd like. That's part of the nature of playing a fighter in Dungeons & Dragons, he explained. "[In] D&D, the fighter class is the tutorial class. At the tabletop it is used to teach you how to play, but as a result it gives you limited things at the get-go to work with."

Finally, on the subject of whether a Game Master mode like Divinity: Original Sin 2 had is in the works, Vincke said that while Baldur's Gate 3 would obviously benefit from one, it's not in development at the moment. "We are so focused on making the game itself, and it's such a beast to develop," he said.