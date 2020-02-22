Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Early Access this year

In an event for investors at New York Toy Fair, Hasbro has announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 will come to Early Access later this year. The presentation highlighted 7 Dungeons & Dragons-based RPGs in development, including Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dark Alliance. The plan is for one D&D-based RPG to be released every year until 2025. Hasbro is the parent company of Wizards of the Coast, who have licensed Dungeons & Dragons and Baldur’s Gate to Larian Studios for the third game in the series.

Larian is no stranger to Early Access releases. Divinity Original Sin 2 came out in Early Access ahead of its main release with a limited section of the game’s story. Baldur’s Gate 3 will, according to the presentation, come to Early Access some time later this year.

This news comes after Wizards of the Coast has opened and started staffing a new studio, Archetype Entertainment, composed in large part by Bioware Austin veterans. That studio is working on a sci-fi project, but there was no further news on that front. The presentation also mentioned that 2019 was a record year for Wizards of the Coast, partly on income from Magic the Gathering: Arena.