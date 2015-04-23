Axiom Verge to release for PC next month

Following a timed exclusivity period for Sony consoles, indie Metroidvania Axiom Verge will hit PC on May 14. It'll be available on both Steam and the Humble Bundle store for $19.99, and boasts cloud saving and trading cards if that's your thing.

I've already played Axiom Verge and it's definitely among the better modern Metroidvania games out there. It doesn't distinguish itself with any fancy features or abilities, opting instead for an orthodox approach to a beloved genre. The music is very special though, and is probably the only major factor separating it from its source material.

Creator Thomas Happ made a new trailer to celebrate the occasion, which you can view below.