Australian Call of Duty tournament cancelled following complaints

When it comes to obvious places to host Call of Duty tournaments, an RSL club probably wouldn't place highly on the list. The Returned and Services League of Australia is, after all, an organisation which supports those who have served in the Australian Defence Force, and the RSL club a place (by design, at least) for them to gather. Call of Duty is a video game about war, yes, but that's precisely why the venue choice might not be in good taste.

But that didn't stop one such tournament being organised at the Castle Hill RSL Club, Set to take place on the 7th and 8th of May, it boasted a $300 prize pool, was free to enter, and was hosted by Video Gamers League. But according to a report by the Sydney Morning Herald, a complaint filed to Liberal MP David Elliot – who passed it on to the gaming minister – has resulted in the tournament being cancelled.

"I am trying not to be politically correct but widows of World War II will look at this and think there is no entertainment in WWII and question its use in an RSL club to enable people to win cash," the MP said.

Meanwhile, the Castle Hill RSL president Warren Glenny said he hadn't heard any complaints directly. "The Castle Hill RSL commitment to honouring the service of our veteran community is well known," he told SMH. "We continue to organise, sponsor and support two of the largest community Anzac Day services in the country at Castle Hill and Parramatta.

"If any member does have concerns about eSports tournaments held at the club, they are urged to contact the club directly."

RSL Clubs are available to anyone for a small annual fee, with the larger ones containing all manner of attractions: bars, gyms, restaurants, stages... and gambling. Lots, and lots, and lots of gambling.