Australia, we're giving away 5 copies of the Anno 2205 Collector's Edition

If you're eager to start building futuristic space utopias, here's an opportunity: we've got five copies of the Anno 2205 Collector's Edition to give away to Australian readers. Dan Griliopoulos played it earlier this year, and you can read his impressions over here.

The Collector's Edition contains a bunch of added extras, including an exclusive collector's box, a "highly detailed Moon Poster", a 60-page artbook, the game's soundtrack and a full digital season pass. That's all worth $120.

To enter the draw, click through this link and answer the following question in as entertaining a fashion as possible: if you could build and improve on a city from one of your favourite sci-fi video games in ANNO 2205, which would it be, and how would you improve it?

We'll draw the prizes this Wednesday. Note that this is for Australian readers only: we won't be shipping prizes anywhere else. Good luck!