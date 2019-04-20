Assassin's Creed Unity gets reverse-review bombed following Ubisoft's Notre Dame support

Hundreds of players have flocked to Assassin's Creed Unity's Steam page to leave positive reviews following the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, which also appears in the game.

Following the fire on Monday, Ubisoft donated €500,000 to help with restoration efforts for the landmark and announced that it was giving away Unity for free on PC. You can download it now via Uplay or through the Ubisoft Store.

Players appear to have appreciated both gestures, and have marched to the game's Steam page to voice their approval. Unity's overall reviews are still "mixed", but recent reviews are "very positive". More than 500 positive reviews have been left over the past four days—in the month before that, the game received around 10 reviews a day on average.

Many of the reviews mention Ubisoft's donation and the fact the game is free, and some contain heartwarming messages. "Thanks Ubisoft and Assassin's Creed Unity for giving us an opportunity to appreciate what Notre Dame used to be. God bless France," reads one. "I finished Unity literally the night before Notre Dame caught fire. Besides being absolutely devastated for such a historic loss and even shedding a tear for it, I also kind of felt close to it because 'I was just there the night before'," another said.

If you want to jump back into Unity, the giveaway lasts until midnight on Thursday, April 25.