Assassin's Creed Revelations won't have always-online DRM

By

Here's some good news for those of us waiting patiently for Assassin's Creed Revelations to tip-toe onto PC in a few weeks. Ubisoft have told RPS that Revelations won't have their dreaded always-on DRM system that required players to be constantly connected to the internet, even during a single player campaign.

It's a bit of a turnaround from Ubisoft's position this summer, when they told us that the always-online DRM was "a success" that had led to “a clear reduction in piracy of our titles which required a persistent online connection." Thankfully for us, they didn't listen to themselves.

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
