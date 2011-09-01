Assassin's Creed Revelations encyclopaedia trailer hints at American civil war assassin

[VAMS id="86uAkkb6nKf3i"]

Ubisoft have released a trailer for their Assassin's Creed encyclopaedia; a project which will attempt to explain the fictional timeline of the ages old conflict between the Assassins and the Templars. The video promises more information on Subject 16, Desmond's mysterious predecessor, and introduces a new female assassin called Shao Jun.

However, some sharp eyed folk on Reddit have also spotted artwork for an American Civil War era assassin in the background of the video. Skip to 4.40 on the video to see it, or check inside for a freeze frame.

The encyclopaedia will be including the the 'animus edition' for Assassin's Creed: Revelations when it is released on November 15th. Alternatively you can order it separately from Ubi Workshop .

Click on the image for a larger version.