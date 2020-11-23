Should you romance Randvi in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Should you romance AC Valhalla Randvi when the choice first presents itself? There are a number of AC Valhalla romance options sprinkled throughout 9th century England. One potential encounter that pops up later in the game is the option to hook up with Sigurd's wife Randvi.

During the Taken for Granted quest, you'll be given the choice of taking your friendship with Randvi further or keeping it platonic. There are consequences for this choice and the decision you make here will have an impact on which ending you get in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

We're about to step into some serious spoiler territory below, so if you'd rather not know the consequences of your actions here, click away now. Everyone else, read on to discover whether you should romance Randvi in AC Valhalla during the Taken for Granted quest.

AC Valhalla Randvi choice: Should you romance her?

The Taken for Granted quest will see you getting closer to Randvi who steps away from the alliance table and leaves with Eivor to see the sights beyond the confines of Ravensthorpe. Eventually, they'll start chatting and you'll get some insight into how Randvi feels about her life in general.

As you may have guessed, there are consequences to sleeping with the wife of your brother and Jarl and this choice will affect the ending you get for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. You'll be presented with three choices when Randvi admits her feelings to you:

I feel the same way: This option sees Eivor and Randvi hook up but Sigurd will find out about this later and—as you can imagine—isn't overjoyed at the news. This is one of the choices in AC Valhalla that will negatively affect the ending.

The safest choice here is to pick I care for you as a friend. But if you have your heart set on romancing AC Valhalla Randvi, all is not lost. You will be able to hook up with her later on safely, after Sigurd and Randvi break up. This way, you won't upset Sigurd and risk the ending you'll get.