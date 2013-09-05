Popular

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag video shows side-missions and polite fights

Ubisoft are getting a taste for this narrated video lark. Only yesterday they were giving us nearly fifteen minutes of Watch Dogs footage . Now, it's Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag's turn, with ten minutes of pinching, pirating and harpooning. If you're not aware, Assassin's Creed is a third-person action series set in an alternate universe where people only ever fight one-on-one, even when there's a group. From the video, we see that this version will continue that politeness-to-a-fault tradition.

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is out November 1st.

