Apex Legends Season 5: new legend, battle pass details and everything we know

We're just a few weeks away from the launch of Apex Legends Season 5, officially titled Fortunte's Favor, and developer Respawn has started teasing the new features set for the battle royale. Already confirmed are a new hero, a new quest system, and—of course—a brand new battle pass full of stuff to earn. And while there's no new map this time around, a bunch of leaks, hints and in-game easter eggs promise that there's more planned that's yet to be announced.

If you're wondering what delights Season 5 will bring, we've rounded up all of the info—both confirmed and speculated.

When does Apex Legends Season 5 begin?

Season 4 has been granted a week's extension, meaning that Season 5 will now arrive on May 12. This does give players a little more time to check out Season 4's Battle Armor Event, in which all players are automatically equipped with a specific level of armour, with no new armour available to loot. It's carnage out there.

How much does the Apex Legends Season 5 battle pass cost?

While details of the Season 5 battle pass haven't yet been released, going by previous seasons we can still predict the price. Expect the basic version of the Season 5 battle pass to cost 950 Apex Coins, bringing an instant unlock of an XP boost and a handful of skins. There will also be a battle pass bundle, which will automatically unlock the next 25 levels of the battle pass—along with all of the rewards that they bring—for 2,800 Apex Coins.

In real money, you can buy 1,000 Apex Coins for $10/£8. That will get you the basic pass with a little change left over. If you want the bundle, though, you'll also need to buy the 2,150 Apex Coins package for $20/£16.

For frequent players, the battle pass can prove to be good value for money. In addition to the Apex Packs, skins, music packs, banner poses and other unlockables, the battle pass will regularly reward you with coins. In Season 4, by the time they reach level 97, players will have been awarded 1,000 Apex Coins—more than enough to grab a new legend, or even fund next season's battle pass.

Who's the new character in Apex Legends Season 5?

(Image credit: EA)

Once again, a new season means a new legend. For Season 5, you'll be able to unlock Loba, a sophisticated thief who's hell bent on revenge. Her parents were murdered by Season 4 star Revenant—as seen in his character trailer—and now she's joining the games as a new character, who will extract her vengeance by, er, jumping into arenas full of 60-players alongside a rolling cast of squadmates. What I'm saying is that at some point a team of Loba and Revenant will be matchmade together, and from a purely lore perspective, that's pretty weird.

As for Loba's abilities, they're yet to be revealed, although dataminers have cobbled together some information. According to the leaks, one ability—teased in Loba's own character trailer—lets her throw a disc and teleport to its location. The other is suggested to be a loot scan, that lets Loba pick a loot type and reveal all nearby locations where it can be found. Respawn has in the past seeded false information to throw off dataminers, so time will tell if this is actually the case.

What else is coming in Apex Legends Season 5?

The only other confirmed new addition is quests, although what format this will take is unclear. "Hunt for treasure and answers in the new Season Quest," teases the official Season 5 page. "Those who complete the journey will be richly rewarded."

Elsewhere, there are plenty of rumours and hints. In an interview with Game Informer magazine, general manager Dusty Welch and game director Chad Grenier talked about the game's in-universe ties to the Titanfall series. "We're always bringing in stuff from the Titanfall universe," one said. "We built an awesome world in Titanfall 1 and 2 and want to make sure we're bringing that forward. I will say this: there could potentially be a pleasant surprise for Titanfall fans in Season 5."

Fans have speculated about what this could mean. One option is that another of Titanfall's guns will be introduced to Apex Legends in Season 5. Every previous season has featured a new weapon, teased ahead of time. So far, Season 5 hasn't. Could that point to a surprise inclusion of something from the Titanfall arsenal?

While there's no new map planned for Season 5, players might see a refreshed version of Kings Canyon with a new area. In-game teases point to a massive dome potentially covering the Wetlands area. Is this a sign that the map—recently reintroduced as part of the new map rotation system—is getting an overhaul?

Finally, it seems likely that one of the legends will be getting a tune-up. Poor Mirage has never reached the top of the Apex tier list, and players have long been asking for a buff to his holographic ability set. Respawn game designer Carlos Pineda finally confirmed that Mirage would be getting some work in early April, tweeting that "it's coming…"

Ok guys, I'm only gonna say this once - I feel you people out there talking about Mirage buffs, and the one thing I'll say is... it's coming... pic.twitter.com/Ac1XkiNjMGApril 7, 2020

While it's not yet known if he'll be buffed in time for the start of the season, it's a safe bet that, at some point in Season 5, Mirage will be seeing some changes.

Will Apex Legends Season 5 make Mozambique good?

Don't hold your breath.