http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oogzjlyKbMY

So, what happens if you collect the weapons and armour of every man you've ever killed in Skyrim, and then use the unrelenting force shout on them? This burning question was recently answered by Redditor JuicytheZombie. You can almost feel the game engine buckling under the strain of all the physics items it has to deal with, but it somehow survives, although Juicy explains the game had crashed during several previous takes.

Check inside for a stack the the PC gaming news of every man I have killed.



Joystiq attempt to cook Skyrim's 'Potage de Magnifique'.



The Team Fortress 2 blog talks Trine items for TF2. Including a wizard hat!



Three Parts Theory looks at how Skyrim distorts your perspective of space to appear bigger than it really is.



Frozen Synapse developers Mode7 games talk about their visit to Minecon.



A budding indie developer on Reddit has decided to make 52 games in a year, one a week. Good luck son, you'll need it.



Have you managed to break the physics of Skyrim readers? Tell me how!