So, there are rumours that Assassin's Creed 3 could be set in Egypt , following on from previous rumours of Assassin's Creed: American Revolution , all these suggestions are far too sensible folks! Let's see some mad ones!

Lazyfroguk got the ball rolling by suggesting this in the original thread. Can you do any better?

"Personally, I would like the next one to be in a Neanderthal period. Our assassin would hop clumsily from rock to rock in search of a mate, fending off competitors with a hidden bone attached to his wrist with strips of mammoth fur."

Check inside for a selection of building climbing, wristblade using PC gaming news.



Screenshotmancer Duncan ' Dead End Thrills ' Harris presents his guide to making Skyrim beautiful, if not very stable.



Friend of PC Gamer Andy 'I can see him from my desk' Kelly is doing a Skyrim diary on CVG . He's playing it on a console, but we try not to hold that against him.



Riot Games tell Gamasutra the tribunal system is having a positive effect on the League of Legends playerbase.



Eurogamer say Just Cause developers Avalanche Studios are working on something called 'Project Mamba' for 2014.



Guilherme Del Toro talks to Collider about the differences between films and games while making inSane.



Come on then readers, what have you got? I'm thinking 'Assassin's Creed: Russian Revolution' with Stalin as a Templar.