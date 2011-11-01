The Pandas are taking over! All that Blizzcon information about Mists of Pandaria has proved too much for poor Rich. He's started wearing heavy eye shadow and eating only shoots and leaves. Actually that isn't that different from how he normally acts, but we're pretty sure the kung fu is a new development.

What's black and white and read all over? The selection of PC gaming news you'll find inside!



Bastion is only £5.74 on Steam right now, totally worth it for a game we gave 92% in PC Gamer 232.



Dan Marshall points us to Roadeo , the racing game where one player plays at the car and the other plays as the track.



The Washington Post compare Occupy Wall Street with Bioshock Infinite.



While we're getting political, the CivFanatics forums have produced a Civ 5 mod that replaces all world leaders with current UK politicians. You can see the diplomacy screens here .



Over on Kotaku Leigh Alexander says she's tired of being a 'Woman in Games' rather than just a games journalist.



Limbo developer Playdead's Dino Patti tells Eurogamer the retail model "has always been and still is broken".



Dead End Thrills has some amazing shots of Portal 2.



RockPaperShotgun inexplicably decides to write the Game Industry's guide to poaching an egg. I contribute, despite having never actually poached an egg. I'm such a fraud.



What do you think of Pandaria readers? Will you be rolling a Pandaman?