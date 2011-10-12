So Mass Effect is going to have a mutiplayer! A co-op last stand mode in fact, where you can play as different races. I quizzed the PC gamer team on their preferences.

Me: Mass Effect multiplayer, you can play as any race, who would you be? It's for the end of day joke,

Owen: That fat dude with no emotions.

Graham: I've never played Mass Effect so... the spaceship.

Tim: The big robot thing at the end of Mass Effect 2.

Rich: Rachni!

Me: But they're ext-

Rich: RACHNI!

The correct answer, of course, is 'swashbuckling Volus space pirate'

Relic talk to Eurogamer about the successes and failures of making Space Marine.



Gamasutra have some information on Deus Ex: Human Revolution's design process.



Beefjack report on research into gamer types, suggesting 'mono', 'commuter' and 'family' be added to 'casual' and 'core'.



Rock Paper Shotgun report that comics writer Marv Wolfman will be writing Planetside 2.



Massively say The Old Republic beta is being extended to include players from Australia and New Zealand.



Gamasutra have sci-fi author Neal Stephenson's GDC talk on the future of games.



Bluesnews say Sonic Generations is coming to PC.



How about you readers, who would you be?