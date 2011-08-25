Popular

And in other PC gaming news...

By

Beardgeddon

A beard competition you say? Well PC gamer comes prepared for that, and while I myself may have recently shaved, my hirsute companions will give even Blizzard a run for their money. Perhaps we should start a PCBeard contest? No shaving until the giant sized issue 232 is out. The reader with the most impressive beard on that day will win a free game from Tom's Wonderful Drawer of Left Over Competition Prizes. Get growing lads!

Check inside for luxurious, flowing PC gaming news.

Readers! Which of the PC Gamer staff has the best beard?

See comments