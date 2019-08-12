An enhanced edition of System Shock 2 is in development

Nightdive Studios, who are currently working on a remake of the original System Shock and oversaw the re-release of System Shock 2 in 2013, have just announced they're also working on an enhanced edition of System Shock 2.

As they said on Twitter, "You asked for it and we are working on it". While the currently available version of System Shock 2 remains one of the classic immersive sims, an influence without which BioShock would not exist and still one of the creepiest games around—that sound design though—there are plenty of players who've found it hard to get to grips with. And the ending's always been horrible.

I'm sure Nightdive will have plenty to say in the weeks ahead about how they're handling System Shock 2 and exactly which parts they're enhancing, but right now it's just nice to know Shodan continues living on—both through remakes and the forthcoming System Shock 3 being made by OtherSide Entertainment.