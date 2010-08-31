AMD scrap the ATI name

AMD have scrubbed off the ATI letters on future products (which is a pretty amazing temporal feat). Instead, their brand of graphics cards will just be called Radeon.

The reason: AMD was a stronger, more recognisable name than ATI. I think it's also so they don't have two acronyms on there, because that would be confusing to people. Hardware companies hate confusing people - that's why their products are so easy to understand and compare to each other.

ATI AMD are also moving into "Fusion chips" - hybrid cards that integrate video processing and other specialist functions as well as the general computing power of a CPU. Are you looking forward to the day when your graphics card is also handling AI and game logic? Or does it, frankly, scare you?

