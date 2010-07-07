Alpha Protocol 2 is not going to happen

There will be no Alpha Protocol 2. "We won't be doing a sequel," Sega West president Mike Hayes told C&VG yesterday, citing poor sales as the reason.

He also reckons that a game's Metascore directly affects sales. "Let's speak very commercially; the game hasn't sold what we've expected. You know this whole thing with Metacritic where you have to be in the high 70s to mid-80s minimum - well, with RPGs you have got to be in the late 80s." Curious.

Rich gave Alpha Protocol an 81 , while it racked up a Metascore of 73 . You can't argue with bad sales, I suppose, but it's a real shame they won't be expending any effort to improve upon the formula.

[ CVG via RPS ]