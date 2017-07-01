All of Hearthstone's Wild sets to become available for purchase again

Hearthstone players will soon be able to purchase every set that's been released for the game. The return of outdated expansions comes as part of improvements being made to the Wild format and will make it easier for players to get their hands on powerful old cards like Haunted Creeper and Loatheb without having to craft them using arcane dust.

As of now, only packs from the current and last sets are available to buy. In the near future, players will once again be able to purchase expired adventures Curse of Naxxramas and Blackrock Mountain, plus packs from the full sets Goblins vs Gnomes, The Grand Tournament and The League of Explorers.

There's currently no date for when this is supposed to happen, but we'll keep you updated as more is revealed.

For those unaware, Wild is the mode in Hearthstone where anything goes. In the main Standard format, you're only allowed to make decks using cards from the previous two calendar years. However, in Wild you can build your deck from the entire pool, including problem cards which have been sent to the 'Hall of Fame'. That makes it a go-to for players like me who haven't really kept up with the latest cards and strategies.

If you'd like to see what Wild is all about, you can check out the first big Blizzard-sponsored tournament right now. We're into Day 1 of the Wild Open, which is all about the quarterfinals—the semis and finals happen tomorrow, July 2, at 10 AM PT. It's live on Twitch as I'm writing this.