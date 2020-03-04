A new Test Drive Unlimited game is in development

It's been 14 years since the original Test Drive Unlimited set the template for open world racers, and nearly ten since its lacklustre post-Burnout Paradise sequel. So it's about time the series was revisited, and now we have confirmation that it will be: KT Racing - Kylotonn, the studio responsible for the World Rally Championship series, is currently developing an instalment.

The news comes via Nacon's head of publishing Benoit Clerc. A bit of background: Nacon is the new name of Bigben Group, taking in its publishing, development and accessories concerns. Clerc made the announcement in an interview with VentureBeat.

Speaking about the studios Nacon has recently acquired, Clerc said the following about Kylotonn. "They’re based in Paris and Lyon. They’re specialized in racing. They’re doing off-road racing with WRC, and they’re doing two-wheel racing with Isle of Man TT. They’re currently working on our biggest project by far, which is the next Test Drive Unlimited game."

The studio's next game, TT Isle of Man 2, releases on March 20, so fingers crossed we'll hear some more substantial info on Test Drive Unlimited after that.