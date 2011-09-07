A Game of Thrones: Genesis release date announced with new screenshots

Winter is coming on September 29. That's the day Cyanide's RTS take on George R. R. Martin's Song of Ice and Fire novels is released to the world.

It'll be interesting to see how the political wrangling, backstabbing and sheer boob power of the books and TV series take form in a real time strategy game. We learned in our Game of Thrones preview that there's an entire aspect of the game labelled "underhand," and there will be plenty of opportunity to back stab trusting allies using Genesis' diplomacy options. In fact, Cyanide say that it's possible to use the sneakiest strategies at your disposal to win a game without fighting an open battle, or even raising an army.

Five new screenshots have been unveiled alongside the release date announcement, showing a famous landmark Game of Thrones fans will quickly recognise. Get 'em below.