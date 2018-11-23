A Fallout 76 bug has made one player invincible

Image via Brogadyn on Reddit

“My character currently is unkillable, and I mean... really unkillable,” Fallout 76 player Brogadyn announced on the official subreddit yesterday. A bug has made them effectively invincible, which is certainly one way to win a survival game.

Unfortunately, it’s also left Brogadyn with little to do.

“I've had to limit myself to more boring activities because I do not want my exploration or the PvP aspect ruined by my godmode, and the annoying thing is that at some point I'm just going to have to not care if they cannot fix it”

I reached out yesterday to see if I could get some footage of Brogadyn surviving something that should be fatal, but in the meantime you can see some screenshots of them not being harmed by nukes or ghouls.

Bethesda proved to be unhelpful at first, seemingly providing a boilerplate response. A community manager has since been in touch via Reddit to ask for more details and offer to bump their support ticket, but it’s not a great look when a player has to take to Reddit to get an issue of this magnitude dealt with.

Fallout 76’s launch has been mired in issues, even when players aren't dropping a trio of nukes and crashing the server, and while that might be par for the course with a Bethesda game, the issues are exacerbated by the multiplayer. If Brogadyn wasn’t restricting what they do in the game, this invincibility bug would have an impact on anyone they played with or fought.

The Elder Scrolls Online offers some hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. It launched in a terrible state, especially if you wanted to play with anyone else, but improved significantly and quickly. We'll keep an eye on Fallout 76's progress in the coming weeks and months.