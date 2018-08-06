2K/4K texture pack for the Mass Effect trilogy updated with hundreds of new textures

All the way back in 2012 we were talking about installing a texture pack mod to replay the early Mass Effect games, only with slightly prettier versions of our bro, Garrus. Tireless modders have continued their work over the years and the latest versions of those textures have been compiled into an update for the ALOT mod (it stands for A Lot Of Textures). More than 300 textures have been added, all of which balance remaining as close as possible to the original aesthetic while making the graphics look as swish as possible on modern monitors.

If you're in the mood for a replay, or you missed these classics the first time, check out Nexusmods to download the texture packs.

Thanks, DSOG.