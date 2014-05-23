2014 Hearthstone World Championship offers a $250,000 prize pool

Last month, Blizzard announced that it will hold the Hearthstone World Championships at this year's BlizzCon . Players are already vying for positions in order to be one of the 130 players to be included in the Americas Qualifier Tournament, from which they'll move on to the World Championship. Most of them probably compete for the love of the game ( we love it too ), and bragging rights, but yesterday Blizzard announced that the winners will also be rewarded handsomely.

The total prize pool for the 2014 Hearthstone World Championship is $250,000. First place will win $100,000, second place will receive $50,000, third and fourth will get $15,000 each, fifth through eighth $7,600 each, and ninth through 16th will get $5,000 each.

None of these are a bad payday for a few spirited rounds of a card game. The recent 2014 EMS One Katowice Counter Strike: Global Offensive Championship offered an equal prize pool. On the other hand, it's hard not to compare any competitive gaming money reward to the ongoing madness that is Dota 2's prize pool, funded by sales of its Compendium .

It's currently up to $6.4 million, so Hearthstone's World Championship doesn't even come close. Then again, nothing does.

You can find out more about how to participate in Hearthstone's World Championship and its different qualifiers on Blizzard's website .

