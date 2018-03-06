13 games Sonic the Hedgehog has been modded into, for some reason

Art by DeviantArt user scifiEnchantress

I believe it was French philosopher Voltaire who once wrote: "There is no work of art so divine, transcendent and clear of vision that it could not be improved by adding a dash of Sonic le hérisson." PC modders live by those words, because if a videogame exists, there's probably a Sonic the Hedgehog mod for it. Sonic's devoted fanbase have spent years turning the hedgehog into a zombie fighter, a motorcycle, a caped crusader, and shit so weird I don't even know how to describe it.

So here are a bunch of random games you can play as Sonic. I anticipate only four will give you nightmares that recur in your darkest hours, forever, until the sweet release of death sets you free.

Just kidding. They're all really funny.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The rigid arms, the spinning leg wheels… it's beautiful . The Sonic Cycle has never been so literal.

Grand Theft Auto 5

This was basically a given. Of course Sonic was going to be modded into the most popular open world game of the decade. But I wasn't quite prepared for him to be so violent.

Fallout: New Vegas

Er, wait, this is the Dr. Who thing. Moving on.

Unreal Tournament 3

He explodes. Into. Rings.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

This one honestly looks fantastic, and Super Sonic's DBZ roots make it all come full circle.

Hello Neighbor

It's okay, I didn't really want to sleep tonight anyway.

Batman: Arkham City and Arkham Origins

It's a real toss-up over which of these is creepier.

Okay, it's definitely the Arkham Origins one below. But the top one is still weird as all hell.

Left 4 Dead 2

I can't believe you've done this.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

That's...hmm. That's not good. I'm now something of a Sonic mod scholar, and through my seared retinas I can make out that Sonic's arms are the wrong color, and the proportions are slightly off. Just, like, a little bit, though. Really, barely distinguishable from the real thing. I'm coming around on this mod. Yes, it's good. The way Skyrim was meant to be played.

Half-Life 2

The right man in the wrong place can make all the difference in the world.

Dark Souls

Hell yeah. Hell yeah. Now this is my shit. Go Sonic go!

Halo: Combat Evolved

I know the "why" is because people love Sonic, but this one really just makes me want to know why. This description doesn't help: "Sonic The Hedgehog : Genesis 'Of the azure wind' brings new life to the Sonic series from the Sonic fan base. The name genesis represents 'beginning' or a new start , one that will allow the Player to play a entire new story in a entire new Sonic Universe!"

Doom

There was really no other way this could end. Doom can run on anything, and everything is, at some point, part of Doom. Bonus points for the thoughtful integration of Sonic's moveset: he does the spin dash animation every time you pull the trigger, which I assume means he's propelling bullets from his body at super speed. Is he holding them, or secreting them from his flesh? Best not to ask too many questions. My favorite part is the giant shotgun popping out of the body of Tails when he dies