Asus ROG Strix 15.6-inch GTX 1070 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,400

The best deals at Micro Center are usually reserved for in-store shoppers only. However, there are occasional exceptions. Now is one of them—the PC and electronics retailer has temporarily knocked a few hundred bucks off the price of a relatively burly 15.6-inch Asus ROG Strix GL502VS-WS71 laptop.

It's on sale for $1,400, down from its normal selling price of $1,700. No coupon codes are needed and there is no mail-in-rebate to mess with. However, there is a shipping charge (starts at $20) if you don't live near a brick-and-mortar location where you can pick it up.

The laptop comes with the following:

15.6-inch Full HD display (1920x1080)

Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor

16GB DDR4-2400 RAM

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5

256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

It's also worth noting that the display is a 120Hz panel with G-Sync support.

Connectivity consists of 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, three USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, GbE LAN port, and headphone/microphone jack, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs.

This laptop also qualifies for Nvidia's "Prepare for Battle" promotion in which you can select between For Honor or Ghost Recon Wildlands for free.

You can grab the laptop on sale here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.